Lemonade pet insurance review 2022

Pet insurance provides you with a measure of peace, knowing your dog or cat can receive the veterinary treatment they need if they suffer an injury or illness. Veterinary bills can be expensive, so if you can afford the monthly premium, it may make sense to buy pet insurance to cover some or all of the treatment and care costs.

If you're shopping and comparing pet insurance providers, Lemonade is one fully licensed insurance company you might consider. The company offers numerous coverage options for dogs and cats, with a simple onboarding process. You can manage your policy and submit claims easily online.

Keep reading this pet insurance review to learn more about Lemonade's pet insurance packages, pros and cons and costs.

Lemonade pet insurance overview

Lemonade offers home, car, life and pet insurance in the United States and Europe. The provider follows a unique charity-focused insurance model. Lemonade charges you a flat fee for claims and expenses and donates what's left to charities you choose through the Lemonade Giveback program.

Like other pet insurers, Lemonade pet insurance offers accident and illness coverage. The provider won't cover any pre-existing conditions your pet has, but they will likely cover treatment for illnesses that develop after you own a policy.

The company also offers five optional riders you can add to boost your coverage for an extra fee:

Vet visit feesPhysical therapyDental IllnessBehavioral conditionsEnd-of-life and remembrance

You can also choose from several preventative care packages that cover non-emergency medical care intended to prevent diseases, such as vaccinations and blood tests.

How much does Lemonade pet insurance cost?

Lemonade's pet insurance coverage starts at $10 per month. Of course, your monthly premiums could be higher or lower depending on if your pet is a dog or a cat. Other price variables include breed, age, and location.

You can also adjust your policy's benefit amount ($5,000 to $100,000), deductible ($100 to $500) and reimbursement percentage (70%, 80% or 90%) to create a policy that fits your needs and your budget.

Generally, with pet insurance, you pay the veterinary bill and submit a claim to your pet insurer. Your provider then reimburses you up to the percentage amount you select for your policy, typically between 70% and 90%. Unfortunately, the time frame for reimbursement can be lengthy with some companies.Lemonade offers the ability to submit your claim through its app, and, according to the company's website, "you can get paid in minutes." As you can imagine, speedy reimbursement is essential for those who must pay an expensive vet bill.

Review this cost comparison to see how Lemonade stacks up against some of its competitors.

Lemonade pet insurance vs. the competition

Lemonade

Odie

AKC Pet Insurance

Cost*

$39 per month

$26.00 per month

$51.28 per month

Annual deductible

$100, $250, $500

$50 to $1,000

$100 to $1,000

Reimbursement percent

70%, 80%, 90%

70%, 80%, 90%

70%, 80%, 90%

Coverage amounts

$5,000 to $100,000

$5,000, $10,000, $40,000

$2,500 to unlimited

*Quotes are for a 5-year-old mixed dog, medium weight, in good health in Boulder, Colorado. Coverage options include a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement percentage and the maximum coverage amount for each provider.

The data in this example shows Lemonade is competitively priced versus Odie and AKC Pet Insurance. In this example, all three provider quotes have a $500 deductible, an 80% reimbursement percentage and the highest coverage option available.

As a result, Odie has the cheapest pet insurance but the lowest coverage limit at $40,000. By contrast, AKC Pet Insurance has the highest monthly premium, but its coverage is unlimited. Lemonade's monthly premium price sits squarely between these two competitors while offering a substantial $100,000 coverage limit.

Lemonade pet insurance pros and cons

Pet insurance may be worth it if the price is affordable and your policy includes the coverage options you need. Still, it's always wise to weigh the benefits and downsides before deciding. Here are some considerations to factor into your consideration:

Lemonade pet insurance prosLow priceAccident coverage waiting period is only two dayFast processing timeMultiple coverage optionsLemonade pet insurance consNo dental illness coverage for pets under twoNo coverage for exotic pets (birds, rabbits, turtles, etc.)Unique benefits of Lemonade pet insurance

Many pet insurance companies offer $5,000 to $15,000 coverage limits, but Lemonade offers a substantial $100,000 annual coverage option. While $100,000 isn't quite as robust as some providers with an unlimited coverage option, the amount should suit most pet owners seeking more protection.

Additionally, Lemonade offers discounts to help you lower your premiums:

10% bundling discount if you have renters or homeowners insurance with the company5% multi-pet discount is available in 33 states if you insure more than one cat and/or dog.Unique drawbacks of Lemonade pet insurance

Lemonade is growing fast but is currently only available in 37 states. You'll have to contact Lemonade or visit their website to check prices and see if vet insurance is available in your area.

The bottom line

Lemonade may be a viable pet insurance option if you're looking for flexible coverage that you can customize to suit your needs and your budget. Pet insurance prices start at $10 per month for a base plan, but you may want to add optional coverage for preventative care.

