Lemonade seller attacked at NYC’s Feast of San Gennaro by man who insisted, ‘Children sell lemonade’

A man threw a glass bottle at a vendor selling lemonade at the Feast of San Gennaro in Manhattan’s Little Italy after he voicing rage over the seller’s choice of merchandise, police said Sunday.

The 29-year-old victim was serving the drinks at the famed celebration Sept. 16 when the assailant approached and began mocking him for selling lemonade around 10:50 p.m., cops said.

“Children sell lemonade,” the man barked.

The strangely infuriated attacker threw a glass bottle at the man’s head, which hit him in the face.

The lemonade hater took off on foot, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for cuts to the face.

Police on Sunday released video footage of the man wanted for the attack and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.