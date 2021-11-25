Lemoore murder suspect arrested

Nov. 24—A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide committed last month, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

At approximately 12:09 a.m. on Oct. 25, Lemoore Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Deodar Lane for a possible domestic violence incident. Officers arrived on scene minutes later but the victim had left the scene. The victim was contacted by phone but did not cooperate with the responding officers.

At approximately 4:18 p.m. that same day, the Hanford Police Department responded to a suspicious death in the City of Hanford. An autopsy was conducted days later and the death was ruled a homicide. It is believed that the victim's death was related to the domestic violence incident that occurred days earlier in Lemoore. This investigation was then taken over by the Lemoore Police Department Investigations Division. The autopsy and other evidence reportedly showed that the victim died from wounds sustained from the physical altercation with her husband.

The victim's husband was identified as Jesse Corrales, 44. Corrales was placed under arrest at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the Kings County Jail for murder and domestic violence. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lemoore Police Department detectives at 559-924-9574.