Lemoore police arrest man and woman for drug possession

The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 30—An Armona man and his traveling companion last week were arrested for intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

At about 8:43 a.m. March 25, Lemoore Police Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of West Bush Street.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Raymond Loya of Armona.

Loya was found to be driving on a suspended license. During the stop, Lemoore Police officers received permission to search the vehicle from Loya. During the search officers reportedly located approximately 92 grams of methamphetamine, $2,500 cash, multiple scales and packaging material.

The passenger of the vehicle was reportedly displaying objective symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers performed drug recognition tests on the female and determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to reports.

The female allegedly initially gave officers a false name, but was later identified as Rosa Vargas of Huron.

While booking Vargas into the Kings County Jail a female deputy reportedly located methamphetamine and a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine on Vargas' person.

Vargas was booked into the Kings County Jail for false impersonation of another, smuggling a controlled substance into a jail, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

Loya was booked into the Kings County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Loya was held on $50,000 bail. Vargas was held on $65,000 bail.

