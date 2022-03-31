Lemoore police arrest man and woman for drug possession

Mar. 30—An Armona man and his traveling companion last week were arrested for intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.

At about 8:43 a.m. March 25, Lemoore Police Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of West Bush Street.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Raymond Loya of Armona.

Loya was found to be driving on a suspended license. During the stop, Lemoore Police officers received permission to search the vehicle from Loya. During the search officers reportedly located approximately 92 grams of methamphetamine, $2,500 cash, multiple scales and packaging material.

The passenger of the vehicle was reportedly displaying objective symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers performed drug recognition tests on the female and determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to reports.

The female allegedly initially gave officers a false name, but was later identified as Rosa Vargas of Huron.

While booking Vargas into the Kings County Jail a female deputy reportedly located methamphetamine and a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine on Vargas' person.

Vargas was booked into the Kings County Jail for false impersonation of another, smuggling a controlled substance into a jail, possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

Loya was booked into the Kings County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Loya was held on $50,000 bail. Vargas was held on $65,000 bail.