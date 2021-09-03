Lemoore school psychologist arrested in sting

Sep. 2—A psychologist with the Lemoore Union High School District is on administrative leave after being arrested in a multi-agency sting to arrest online sexual predators, according to the school district.

In a letter sent out to parents following the operation, the District said it had been notified of the arrest of school psychologist Christian Loeffler, and had put him on administrative leave during investigations by both the District and law enforcement. The District also stressed that no students were involved in the alleged crimes.

"The District takes its obligation to protect its students very seriously," the letter said. "And does everything in its power to ensure that it hires and retains the best possible employees."

According to Sgt. Nate Ferrier, the public information officer for the Kings County Sheriff's Office, Loeffler was one of 17 people arrested as part of a three-day operation over the weekend of Aug. 26-28. The sting, "Operation Link Up," was a coordinated effort between the KCSO, the Hanford Police Department, the Lemoore Police Department, the Kings County District Attorney's Office, the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, and the California Department of Justice Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team.

During the operations, investigators took to various social media platforms posing as a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old male and female. Over the next three days, 16 adults from Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties allegedly responded to the decoy juveniles, allegedly soliciting them for sexual acts. A 17th person allegedly solicited prostitution from an adult decoy.

Reportedly, after agreeing to sexual acts with the decoy juveniles, the suspects would agree to meet them at several different locations, where they were arrested. Loeffler, 35, was among them.

"It's a shame that we have to have these operations in the first place, honestly," Ferrier said. "It's sad that people are out there who prey on children."

Ferrier also stressed that parents and guardians should carefully monitor their children's Internet use and openly discuss what it means to be in safe and healthy relationships.

The Hanford Sentinel reached out to Loeffler for comment, has received no reply as of press time.