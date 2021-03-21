Len McCluskey claims the public do not know what Keir Starmer stands for

General Secretary of Britain's Unite the Union, Len McCluskey, speaks during the Labour party conference in Brighton, on the south coast of England on September 23, 2019. - Britain's main opposition Labour Party began its annual conference on Sunday, desperately searching for a coherent Brexit plan to stem a potential drubbing in a looming election. - (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images/(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Len McCluskey has revealed he has not spoken to Sir Keir Starmer since he became Labour leader, as he claimed the public do not know what the leader stands for.

The Unite trade union boss accused the Labour leader of going back on the positions he took when he ran to replace Jeremy Corbyn last year, and warned that Sir Keir needed to "shake off the siren voices of New Labour" if the party was to regain power.

He said: “Keir needs to start telling people what he is and what Labour are. People don't know at the moment.”

Mr McCluskey added that with Jeremy Corbyn and Tony Blair voters understood their intentions “long before any elections”.

"At the moment we are suffering because people don't understand what Keir Starmer stands for or what Labour stands for,” he told Times Radio.

"And that's what he has to do. Stick to the radical nature of the policies he stood on and win back the red wall seats.”

Mr McCluskey warned Sir Keir would “destroy the unity of the party” and risked being “dumped into the dustbin of history” due to fears “that he is attempting to marginalise the left”.

“Now we seem to be travelling in a direction that is turning the Labour Party into a party of the establishment. That will not get you into No 10.”

However, Lord Mandelson, one of the architects of New Labour in the 1990s, praised Sir Keir, saying that under his leadership the party was now "firmly back in the ring".

It comes as Sir Keir’s party is due to face a by-election in Hartlepool and the local elections in May.

Sir Keir has faced criticism for allowing Dr Paul Williams, a family doctor and the former MP for Stockton South, to be been chosen to run for the seat after he was forced to apologise for “inappropriate” tweets he sent ten years ago.

A statement from Dr Williams on Friday read: "These tweets were inappropriate and I am sorry for using such language. They were from a decade ago, which doesn't diminish the fact that they were wrong ... I wouldn't dream of making comments like this now."

Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign minister, defended Dr Williams, who she said “was right to apologise”.