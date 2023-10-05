Lena man arrested on predatory criminal sexual assault charges

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Department made an arrest Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started Sept. 16.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, members of the sheriff's investigations division executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of S. Logan Street in Lena. While the warrant was being executed, authorities arrested Matthew Kaufman, 43, of Lena, at a different location in Freeport.

Kaufman was then charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The alleged crimes occurred in 2016 and involve a victim under the age of 13.

On Wednesday, Kaufman was being held without bail at the Stephenson County Jail, the release stated.

The investigation remains active and additional criminal charges are possible.

