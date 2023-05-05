Lena man charged after shooting occurs during Oconto County bar fight

OCONTO - A 36-year-old Lena man is charged with three misdemeanors after an Abrams man was shot during a bar fight April 29.

Michael L. Booth pled not guilty during his initial appearance in Oconto County Circuit Court on Thursday on counts of operating a fireman while intoxicated, battery and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Department said officers responded around 10:13 p.m. April 29 to Archie's Heavenly Spirits, 1192 County J in the Town of Little Suamico, after a multiple people inside fighting took the disturbance outside to the parking lot.

Authorities said a 25-year-old Abrams man was shot during the fight. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury that is not life-threatening.

Booth was released after posting $1,000 cash bond, under the conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety, avoid bars and liquor stores, not possess any firearms and avoid contact with the six others involved in the incident.

His pretrial conference is set for June 15.

The sheriff's department referred charges on six other people in the incident, including the man shot, but only Kimberly Alft, 36, of Green Bay, has been officially charged with battery and disorderly conduct for her role. She is also free on $1,000 cash bond.

The District Attorney's Office said potential criminal charges are still under review for other individuals, who were booked into the jail under charges of disorderly conduct and battery.

