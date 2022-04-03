Lenawee County deputy sheriff shoots person while looking for them after shots fired

ADRIAN — A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday by a Lenawee County sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened at about 1:15 a.m. in Adrian, a news release from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said. Adrian police requested help in finding someone who had pulled a gun at a residence and shots were fired. The deputy was dispatched to assist and found the person hiding in a nearby, vacant lot. The deputy fired a shot, and the person was taken to a local, area hospital in critical condition, the release said.

The deputy, a 31-year veteran of the department, was not injured and was placed on administrative leave according to Sheriff’s Office policy, the release said.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section are investigating the shooting, state police said in a post on Twitter.

Sheriff Troy Bevier said he would not release additional information because state police are still doing their investigation.

This is the second time a law enforcement officer has shot someone in the past few days in the area. A Columbia Township police officer shot and killed a man early Thursday morning near Lake Columbia. The officer was responding to help with a call for medical assistance. That incident is also being investigated by state police.

