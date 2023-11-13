Lenawee County History: Looking at Lenawee life 80 years ago

Since Nov 14, 1943, was a Sunday and no paper printed that day 80 years ago, here are the local headlines from Nov. 15.

National and international headlines included the actions of the Russian army, the bombing of Japanese imperial targets, accusations of improper regulations by the Office of Price Administration that would "sentence citizens of the United States to starvation."

Locally, it was reported that the Lenawee County Manufacturing Association, in an emergency committee poll, found 200 residents willing to work in the county war industries. Placements based on skills and knowledge were expected to be made the following week.

Hunting season was open, with "an eager army of deer hunters, mindful of rationed meats at home." The hunters "scattered through the forest of northern Michigan today to open a second wartime season under generally favorable conditions." Cars, some 8,000 by noon Sunday, lined up for seven miles at Mackinaw City to await the ferries to take them to the Upper Peninsula. Despite gasoline rationing being in place, regulators only seemed to focus on cars from out of state for violations.

In Adrian, the city's community fund and national war fund campaign had come up almost $8,000 short. The total subscribed amount through the weekend had come to $31,028. Harry Fee, president of the Lenawee County Patriotic League, said it was "necessary" for the campaign to continue for Adrian and Lenawee County to do its part for supporting the war effort. As of the paper's publication, only Ridgeway Township had topped its goal of $500, raising $843 in all.

Blissfield's 14th annual Future Farmers of America had a reduced number of entries over previous years, but "those shown were of high quality."

The biographies of Lenawee County service members Royal Kelly and Cloyd Richard Jr. were featured, and Mark Shaw, New England secretary of the national council for the prevention of war, was the chapel speaker at Adrian College that day. Shaw would go on to run for the U.S. Senate from Massachusetts, and sought election as governor in 1948 and 1956.

— Dan Cherry is a Lenawee County historian.

