Lenawee County Land Bank rejects grant to provide funding for Adrian blight elimination

The former Daily Telegram office building, seen here at 133 N. Winter St., is among those structures currently standing along North Winter Street near the River Raisin that are slated for demolition as part of the Downtown Adrian Riverfront vision plan.

ADRIAN — Adrian-area investors looking to clean up and revitalize a section of downtown Adrian for the purpose of constructing new affordable housing units, were dealt a bit of a blow in early December when a grant opportunity from the state of Michigan in the amount of $1 million was rejected from being pursued by the Lenawee County Land Bank Authority.

The rejection of pursuing the grant came during the Lank Bank’s Dec. 5 special meeting that was called to order for the sole purpose of reviewing the application for the grant, which was put together by the Adrian Development Collaborative. ADC is made up of a group of local investors within Adrian and throughout Lenawee County, which has purchased properties along North Winter Street in downtown Adrian, including the former Daily Telegram office building, to accomplish a revitalization project within that section of downtown.

The scope of work for the project includes demolishing the former Daily Telegram building, as well as demolition of the former Access Shopper’s Guide building and the former Adrian Eagles structure. Each of the buildings have been vacant for several months and are deemed nuisances because of their obsolete and deteriorating conditions. The Collaborative also has acquired a nearby duplex just north of the former Eagles building.

Once demolition is completed, the project will move into the ground contamination phase and the cleanup or removal of any environmental contaminants in the ground — arsenic, cyanide and other substances — some of which could date as far back as the 1800s.

Following that step of the revitalization plan, the development group will enhance the riverbank area along the River Raisin, construct the housing units and move forward with a downtown streetscape plan for enhancing the North Winter Street corridor of downtown Adrian.

At least 2 1/2 years have been invested in the project by the Adrian Development Collaborative, Mark Murray, one of the members of the group, said during the second December meeting of the Adrian City Commission.

Murray appeared before the city commission along with fellow investor Kirk Valentine to thank the commission for its vote of support Dec. 4 of a resolution to pursue grant dollars from the fourth round of funding of the Michigan State Land Bank Authority’s Blight Elimination Program. The city supported the resolution due to the revitalization plan being consistent with the goals of Adrian’s comprehensive plan, as well as for its vision of redevelopment.

The city said it considers the redevelopment of the ADC land to be “significantly beneficial to its efforts to revitalize and reenergize downtown Adrian.”

North Winter Street in Adrian is pictured Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

According to the terms of the grant application, the governmental body that needed to apply to the state Land Bank for funding on behalf of the Collaborative was the Lenawee County Land Bank Authority.

ADC, after the city commission approved the resolution of support Dec. 4, was able to get the matter before the county Land Bank the next day citing time constraints in submitting the application to the state.

One of the issues the Land Bank had with approving the application and sending it along to the state Land Bank was because of the short turnaround time from receiving the request only the day before looking it over.

The Michigan State Land Bank Authority, according to Lenawee County Administrator Kim Murphy, also indicated what had been provided was not detailed enough.

Liability was another concern for the county.

Lenawee County currently does not have liability insurance if it is taking on work on a privately owned piece of property, which, the land along North Winter Street is in the possession of the Adrian Development Collaborative and is therefore privately owned.

Because the project would be running through Lenawee County, the county Lank Bank would need to keep track of all invoices and administration regarding the grant.

“If this was a Land Bank piece of property or a county property, we would potentially have the coverage that we would need, however, we do not have that coverage in the current setup we are looking at,” Murphy said.

Lenawee County Administrator Kim Murphy

The Lenawee County Land Bank, as of the Dec. 5 special meeting, had $240,000 to its name, Murphy said. The grant request is a $1 million ask and the Land Bank would have to upfront those costs and would be reimbursed.

The recommendation of not moving forward with the application was passed along to the Lank Bank Authority from the administrator’s office, as well as from Lenawee County’s corporate counsel in attorney John Gillooly, who also at that time, served as the city of Adrian’s attorney. Gillooly, who resigned from his role as Adrian’s attorney at the conclusion of the business day Dec. 12, raised no concerns with the city commission’s support of the grant request at the commission meeting the night before the Land Bank turned it down.

At the Dec. 5 Land Bank meeting, Gillooly echoed the concerns Murphy had regarding both the timing of the grant application, as well as issues with liability.

“I think its rushed at this point and more due diligence needs to be done,” he said.

“I feel that there is a rush right now to bring this project forward,” Murphy said prior to Gillooly’s thoughts on the matter. “I understand the concept. It is a fantastic concept. The idea that the downtown area, or this area just a few blocks from us, could be revitalized into the vision that we have heard is an amazing feat. I encourage it. But right now, given the fact that this agreement came to us on a Sunday (Dec. 3), and we are here less than 48 hours later being asked to move it forward, to put the taxpayers at bay to move this application forward, I think is premature.”

The Lenawee County Land Bank Blight Subcommittee met Dec. 4 for an initial review of the grant application.

Murphy’s recommendation also said the county Land Bank should continue to work with the ADC to find other funding or grant sources to move the project forward.

There is the possibility of rounds of grant funding coming around in the future. Liability will continue to be an issue, however, Murphy said.

“I don’t know if the Land Bank is prepared to take on a grant application for this type of project for $1 million, understanding that they have no liability coverage, and it is unknown if the amount being asked for is actually enough to cover the project,” she said. “... This particular application is causing some concerns.”

It is common in environmental cleanups, Gillooly said, for expenses to double or triple from the original expense amount with regard to cleanup.

At least $800,000 is expected for demolition of the properties. A cost of $80,000 is expected in administrative fees and project oversight, Murphy said.

According to Dusty Steele with the development collaborative, demolition of the former Adrian Eagles building could take the longest at two-three months. The Access Shoppers Guide location could be demolished in a couple of weeks. The Telegram might take a couple of months, too. Asbestos removal and demolition are key parts in moving the project ahead, he said.

The area of downtown Adrian included within the vision plan of the Downtown Adrian Riverfront project is bounded generally by West Maple Avenue, North Winter Street, West Maumee Street, Race Street and the Kiwanis Trail. It is centered on the River Raisin The plan includes new residential development, new parks and open space, walking trails, public amenities and a renewed focus on the river ecosystem.

Valentine, also in attendance at the December Land Bank special meeting, said the contractors, vendors and agents all will carry their own liability insurance. Steele said such contractors have rules they must work within.

“I would not do anything to put the county in jeopardy just to get my own way,” Valentine said.

Valentine told the city commission Dec. 18 he and the ADC still don’t understand why the county decided to not forward the application.

“We felt that this was a really great opportunity,” he said.

Murray said there is a “zero percent chance” of the project working if the city, the county and the private sector are unable to work together.

“We all see this project as fulfilling a major part of the downtown redevelopment plan in place at the city,” Murray said. “If we have a true partnership with the county, then we work together to try to get what both the city and the county need out of this.

“... We expected a level of support that we did not get from them.”

