Lenawee County legislators support $4.8 billion infrastructure plan

LANSING — Lenawee County's state legislators said the $4.8 billion in infrastructure spending they supported last week will make improvements in drinking water systems, parks and roads.

The spending is from an influx of federal pandemic aid and other funds.

State Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian

“The federal government made billions of dollars available to address infrastructure needs across the United States," state Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian, said in a news release. "We owe it to our communities and our children to take advantage of this opportunity to fix our roads, protect our drinking water, and connect our rural communities with high-speed internet access right here in Michigan. These are life-changing improvements that will last for generations to come — without raising taxes. These are issues that matter to the people of Lenawee County. I was pleased to vote ‘yes’ in support of this $4.7 billion investment into our state’s future using already available federal and state funds.”

The supplemental budget plan, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign, has more than $2.1 billion for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure — including by replacing lead pipes — dam repairs and safety, and the remediation of "forever chemicals" known as PFAS.

“From faucet to lakefront and everywhere in between, the safety of our valuable water resources is a top priority for me,” Kahle said. “Everyone deserves access to clean, drinkable water no matter what part of the state they live in.”

State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who represents Cambridge Township, and state Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida, also voted for the spending.

State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport.

“Our state’s aging infrastructure needs to be addressed before any more families are hurt by disasters like the dam failures, collapsing sewers and drinking water contamination Michigan communities have experienced in recent years,” Lightner said in a release. “Through this plan, we’re addressing the most critical of those needs without raising taxes and making significant improvements for future generations.”

Story continues

State Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida

"“Rather than waste our federal funding on simply expanding the size of government, we’re putting it to good use to make positive, long-term improvements that will help make Michigan a better and safer place to live and work," Zorn said in a release.

The House and Senate approved the main bill 95-7 and 34-3. The deal had been announced late Wednesday by the Democratic governor and Republicans who lead the Legislature's budget committees.

The plan, which legislators called "momentous" and "historic," includes $250 million to add high-speed internet to rural and other areas without access. There is an additional $383 million in emergency assistance for low-income renters, $271 million for housing and related aid, and $200 million to rebuild Midland-area dams whose failure led to major flooding in 2020.

Negotiators allocated $250 million to improve state parks and recreation areas, including $30 million to put a state park near downtown Flint. Another $200 million is for local parks and greenways — split among Detroit, Grand Rapids, a northern Michigan tourism and sports fund, and a statewide parks and recreation grant program.

The plan's centerpiece is water.

It allots about $1.4 billion of $6.5 billion in federal funds over which the state has flexibility to drinking water, sewer and storm water infrastructure. Some $45 million is directed toward Benton Harbor, home to Michigan's latest lead-in-water crisis following an earlier one in Flint; $75 million is to replace lead service lines in Detroit; $72 million is for wastewater projects in Macomb County.

Schools and child care facilities will get $50 million to buy water filters; $66 million is to install backup generators at highway pump stations to prevent flooding if there are power outages.

The plan also disburses federal infrastructure funding that was enacted by Congress and President Joe Biden in November, boosting road and bridge work and authorizing water infrastructure loans.

Sen. Ruth Johnson, a Holly Republican, said she voted no because the legislation no longer has $50 million to help homeowners whose wells are contaminated. She estimated that a quarter of the state's residents rely on private wells for their drinking water.

Legislators also OK'd $88 million in state-funded infrastructure earmarks for specific projects and sent a $50 million state subsidy to the Michigan Potash and Salt Co. It is working to open a mine near Evart. Potash is used in crop fertilizers.

“Michigan farmers need fertilizer to grow our food, but prices have been increasing dramatically as the United States continues to rely on imported potash,” Lightner said. “More than 95% of the potash needed to produce fertilizer here is currently imported from outside the U.S., including almost a third coming from Russia alone. …

"This is crucial for the Michigan agricultural industry, as we have experienced significant supply shortages and skyrocketing costs."

Zorn highlighted his efforts to secure $3 million for a congestion relief project on Secor Road in Monroe County.

No specific Lenawee County projects were mentioned by the legislators.

Lawmakers also deposited $100 million to help shore up the unemployment benefits fund and allotted $29 million to improve customer service and hire employees to combat fraud.

Michigan has $2.8 billion remaining in federal discretionary aid that was enacted a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County legislators support $4.8B infrastructure plan