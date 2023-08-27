Lenawee County schools prepare for new school year with open houses, kickoff events

Back-to-school season is upon school districts in Lenawee County.

There is something exciting about teachers and staff heading back into their classrooms after a summer break, preparing for their new batch of students and eager learners. School functions, sporting events and other happenings at districts around the county will soon be kicking off, if they have not already.

Yard decorations welcome students at Tecumseh's Sutton Early Learning Center back to school on their first day of classes Wednesday.

For most county schools, the 2023-24 school year begins Monday, Aug. 28. School is already in session at Sand Creek Community Schools and Tecumseh Public Schools.

Sand Creek was the first local district to get the new year started with a half-day schedule Aug. 21, while Tecumseh opened its doors for students Aug. 23.

One of Sand Creek’s first events to ring in the new school year were open house days Aug. 15 and 16. Incoming sixth graders were able to check out their new classrooms at Sand Creek Jr./Sr. High School Aug. 15, after graduating from classes at Ruth McGregor Elementary.

“It was a really positive day,” Sand Creek Superintendent Sharon Smith said of the sixth grade open house and orientation day. “Open houses for both days were a great turnout. We also kicked things off with a staff in-service, and today (Aug. 21) is the first day.”

A sign hanging in the main hallway at Sand Creek Jr./Sr. High School Aug. 21 welcomes students back to the classroom for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Lenawee County’s largest school district, Adrian Public Schools, starts the new school year on Monday with its continued focus of ensuring students understand the value of their education.

“We are excited to continue the conversations we have been having with our students about how we can make sure each of our kids is on a career pathway that matches their passions and interests,” Adrian Superintendent Nate Parker said. “... Our goal as educators is to be as intentional as possible at every grade level so (students) see school as a way to realize their dreams are within reach.”

As part of this year’s back-to-school excitement, The Daily Telegram reached out to the county’s districts to see what they had in store for start of the year celebrations and events. Here is what they told us.

Addison Community Schools

In addition to band camp and fall sports practices getting started earlier in August for students, Addison staff was welcomed back to school Thursday with professional development and team bonding activities. Staff at Addison Middle/High School have set a theme of “Team!” for this school year, the district said. Addison Elementary staff kicked off the year touring the Croswell Opera House and eating lunch at Downtown Dempsey’s in downtown Adrian before ending their day with a game of bowling.

Because of heat index concerns last week, some outdoor events, such as Addison’s Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 24, were moved to indoor settings.

“After being here a month, I am so impressed with your school district,” Addison Interim Superintendent Julie Helber said in a district communication. “The passion the educators and staff show each day is incredible and we can’t wait for your child to walk through our doors on Monday, Aug. 28.”

Adrian Public Schools

Open houses for students, parents and families; professional development training for staff; and a back-to-school tailgate party Friday evening during the boys varsity soccer game and the varsity football game at Maple Stadium were some of the highlights of back-to-school prep for APS, Parker said.

Renowned educator and author Dave Burgess presented a training seminar with Adrian Public Schools staff Aug. 23 at the district's Julianne and George Argyros Performing Arts Center. Burgess's training was part of the district's back-to-school professional development days for its staff members to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Our teachers are happy to see each other,” he said. “Obviously, we all enjoy our summer vacation, but as educators, we want to be around the kids and assist them as much as we can in the classroom.”

Friday’s tailgate party was a family-friendly event that included food and games. The varsity football game debuted this year’s sideline cheerleading team and the Adrian Maples marching band.

Open houses across the district were well attended, Parker said, with Springbrook Middle School administration saying it was one of the best attended open houses in years.

Blissfield Community Schools

Welcome back activities for Blissfield Community Schools included the athletic department’s Fall Sports Kickoff Meet the Teams Night Aug. 15. During the event, the district’s sports teams and marching band members were introduced. The Blissfield Athletic Boosters sponsored the event, which included free hot dogs, chips and water for attendees. The event also featured a dunk tank and a punt, pass and kick competition.

The Blissfield High School Marching Royals Band kicks off the school's annual Meet the Team Night Aug. 15, with select performances from its fall marching season, which features popular songs from space-themed movies.

The elementary school had its open house Aug. 23, where students got a chance to meet their new teachers and see their new classrooms. Many teachers had scavenger hunts for students to find areas of excitement in the building like the library and gymnasium, the district said.

Britton Deerfield Schools

Welcome back activities included a back-to-school ice cream social at the Shiver Shack in Deerfield Aug. 17, where the kids wore the school colors of red, white and blue to get a free small cone or slush. The event was sponsored by the Britton Deerfield parent teacher organization (PTO). There also was an open house at the middle school Aug. 24.

Clinton Community Schools

Clinton staff enjoyed a welcome back picnic lunch Aug. 22, and the district welcomed parents and students with a districtwide open house.

Hudson Area Schools

A back-to-school bash and school supply drive was one of the first events in August to kick off Hudson's new school year. The party, presented by Hudson’s Lincoln Parent Group, included a bounce house, face painting, door prizes, music and other fun activities, the district said.

“Tiger Day” on Aug. 14 allowed for students and families to update school forms, get class schedules, receive locker information and talk to staff and clubs about the upcoming school year. Teachers and staff held meet-and-greets with students and families during open house days Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.

New staff members took part in an orientation, and the district had a new student and parent orientation meeting last week.

Madison School District

Professional development days for Madison teachers and staff were Aug. 21-22, capped off with a districtwide open house on Tuesday that included a freshmen orientation and a presentation on social media and online dangers for parents of kindergarten through 12th grade students.

On Aug. 19, a back-to-school bash at Madison Elementary School collected school supplies, provided free haircuts, and featured inflatables, a DJ and more.

Morenci Area Schools

The district had a back-to-school bash Aug. 16 in downtown Morenci. The event featured games, local vendors, free school supplies and food made by Morenci Area Schools cafeteria staff. There also were booths showcasing Morenci Area Schools’ clubs and teams, Morenci fire and police department vehicles to explore, and a dunk tank featuring prominent members of the schools and city. The city of Morenci, Seneca Community Church, Kiwanis of Morenci and Morenci Area Schools hosted the event.

Onsted Community Schools

The campus of Onsted Community Schools was buzzing with activity from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 as the district marked the back-to-school season with a sixth grade orientation, followed by a back-to-school program and then an orientation for ninth grade students.

District parents had an opportunity to meet the fall sports teams with an Aug. 15 Meet the Team Night. Staff were welcomed back to school Aug. 21 with an appreciation breakfast, the district said.

Sand Creek Community Schools

Because of poor weather conditions and heat index readings last week, Sand Creek’s inaugural Meet the Teams Night was postponed from Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug. 28. The event, hosted by the Sand Creek Athletic Boosters and the Sand Creek After Prom committee, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the football field.

High school students who are part of the district’s Aggie Allies student leadership team met with incoming sixth graders earlier this summer and showed them around the Jr./Sr. High School building, went over their class schedules and showed them how to open their lockers along with the general ins and outs of everything about junior high school, Superintendent Smith said.

Tecumseh Public Schools

Students stream into Tecumseh's Sutton Early Learning Center for the new school year's first day of classes Wednesday.

School began Aug. 23 in Tecumseh. During the week of Aug. 14, high school students picked up their schedules. Staff returned to the classrooms Aug. 21 and were treated to breakfast at the high school and then attended professional development.

