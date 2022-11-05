Lenawee County's unemployment rate dips in September

ADRIAN — Unemployment declined in Lenawee County and in most of Michigan in September.

Lenawee County's jobless rate fell from 4.3% in August to 3.9% in September, according to statistics released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The state's unemployment rate was 3.7% in September, down from 4% in August.

“Michigan regional labor markets exhibited typical workforce reductions during September,” Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, said in a news release. “Payroll jobs advanced largely due to local schools and colleges re-opening for the fall.”

All but four of Michigan's 83 counties saw reductions in their unemployment rates in September. In Lenawee County's Michigan neighbors, Hillsdale County's jobless rate went from 4.2% to 4.1%, Jackson County fell from 4.5% to 4%, Monroe County dipped from 4.6% to 4.3%, and Washtenaw County went from 3.5% to 3.3%.

Lenawee County and 66 other Michigan counties also had lower unemployment rates in September 2022 compared to September 2021. Lenawee County's rate a year ago was 4.9%. The Upper Peninsula was the only area that did not have a jobless rate decrease over the year, with the unemployment rate remaining unchanged since September 2021.

According to the monthly survey of employers, not seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in Michigan advanced by 14,000 over the month, or 0.3%, resulting in a September total job count of 4,382,000. The largest over-the-month industry increase, with 41,000 employees added, occurred in the state’s government sector as hiring continued for the fall semester at local schools and universities.

Lenawee County's workforce level fell a bit, from 44,917 in August to 44,590 in September. The number of people considered unemployed in September was 1,756, down from 1,948 in August. The state counted 42,093 employed in September, down from 42,969 in August.

