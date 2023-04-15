Lenawee County's unemployment rate edges up in February

Lenawee County’s unemployment rate in February was up a bit from January.

February’s jobless rate of 5.1% was up from 5% in January, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The statewide unemployment rate was 4.6% in February, down from 4.8% in January.

In February 2022, Lenawee County’s unemployment rate was 5.5% and the state’s rate was 4.9%.

More than 800 people were added to the state’s count of Lenawee County’s workforce, which was 44,735 in February.

“Labor force levels were up across all regions in February,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said in the release. “Changes in regional unemployment rates were mixed over the month.”

Forty-four Michigan counties demonstrated unemployment rate increases over the month, while 22 counties exhibited rate decreases and 17 county rates remained unchanged. Jobless rates rose in 63 Michigan counties over the year.

Lenawee County’s Michigan neighbors mostly had the same jobless rate in February as they had in January. Hillsdale County’s unemployment rate edged up to 5.1% in February from 5% in January. Jackson County was unchanged at 4.9%, Washtenaw County stayed at 3.5%, and Monroe County held steady at 5.1%.

Oakland County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9%. Mackinac County had the highest at 22.7%.

According to the state data, Lenawee County had 42,457 people considered to be employed in February, up from 41,723 in January, and 2,278 were counted as unemployed, up from 2,198 in January.

Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment rose by 37,000, or 0.9%, over the month, according to the monthly survey of employers. The majority of this increase came from job gains in the state’s government sector, which grew by 20,000.

At a glance

The state of Michigan released the following unemployment rates for area counties in February:

Hillsdale County: 5.1%

Jackson County: 4.9%

Lenawee County: 5.1%

Monroe County: 5.1%

Washtenaw County: 3.5%

SOURCE: Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County's unemployment rate edges up in February