How “Lend A Hand” helps seniors stay in their homes

Ever since BeReal became popular among Gen Zers, giving them a platform to be their true selves rather than scrolling through heavily edited content, there’s been a rise in social apps that cater to this craving for authenticity and connection. Swsh is a social app founded by Gen Zers, for Gen Zers that wants to help strengthen true friendships -- as opposed to surface-level relationships with followers. Every night at 9 PM, Swsh users answer five daily “Most Likely To” questions with their friends, voting on who is the most likely to “dance with a stranger” or “party till 3 AM then work out at 6 AM.” Users collect superlatives and points for how many votes they earn.