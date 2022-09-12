Lend-Lease from occupiers: Security Service of Ukraine shows arsenals left by Russians in Izium

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:12

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) demonstrated Russian weapons that they had captured from the liberated city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region continues. Reportedly, the occupiers are fleeing, leaving behind whole arsenals of ammunition. The Armed Forces of Ukraine promise more good news to come.

Quote: "Our defenders advise you to start the day with Izium. [wordplay: "izium" is Ukrainian for "raisins" - ed.]. They say it’s healthy.

Pressured by the Ukrainian forces, Russian occupiers are running away, leaving whole arsenals of ammunition behind. We know what to do with them and will undoubtedly use them according to their purpose – against the enemy".

Background:

