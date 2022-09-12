Lend-Lease from occupiers: Security Service of Ukraine shows arsenals left by Russians in Izium
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:12
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) demonstrated Russian weapons that they had captured from the liberated city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast.
Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine
Details: The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region continues. Reportedly, the occupiers are fleeing, leaving behind whole arsenals of ammunition. The Armed Forces of Ukraine promise more good news to come.
Quote: "Our defenders advise you to start the day with Izium. [wordplay: "izium" is Ukrainian for "raisins" - ed.]. They say it’s healthy.
Pressured by the Ukrainian forces, Russian occupiers are running away, leaving whole arsenals of ammunition behind. We know what to do with them and will undoubtedly use them according to their purpose – against the enemy".
Background:
The Armed Forces of Ukraine started the counteroffensive in the country’s occupied territories in August.
On 8 September, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, confirmed the information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberating the town of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast.
On 10 September, it was revealed that the cities of Kupiansk and Izium in Kharkiv Oblast had been liberated.
The Ministry of Defence of Russia admitted that the Russian army was retreating from Kharkiv Oblast. The map published by Russians showed that there were no occupiers left in the northern part of the region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on 11 September that the Defence Forces of Ukraine had liberated more than 40 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!