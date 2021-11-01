Lenders Fuel Higher Consumer Spending in India With Easy Credit

Rahul Satija, Malavika Kaur Makol and Suvashree Ghosh
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some of India’s top lenders and shadow finance companies are helping fuel demand among consumers wanting to splurge on everything from clothes to two-wheelers and homes, offering hopes of a consumption-driven recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Businesses are expecting sales during Diwali -- the Hindu festival of lights -- will pick up to levels seen before the pandemic struck early last year. That is in part because financiers, sitting on a huge pile of excess cash, are eager to lend with outstanding consumer durable loans already at its highest in more than three years. Borrowers want to take advantage of record low interest rates, an improving labor market as lockdowns ease and a better economic outlook as vaccinations gather pace.

HDFC Bank’s retail loans surged 12.9% in the three months ended September from a year earlier, the lender’s first double-digit growth in such loans since the onslaught of the pandemic. The country’s third-largest private lender, Axis Bank’s retail loans rose by 16%, the fastest pace in five quarters, and India’s top consumer lender Bajaj Finance’s assets increased by a record.

“We expect economic activity to recover further, driven by festive season, pick up in vaccination and the likely increase in government spending,” Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer at HDFC Bank said at a recent earnings call. Spending by the government on better health services, roads and infrastructure is crucial as it lifts growth and incomes, economists say.

Vaidyanathan added that loans to the retail sector were going up. For the country’s largest private lender that’s a shift in strategy after it had pulled back on retail lending last year.

Overall, personal loans offered by banks grew 12.1% in September as compared to 8.4% a year earlier, driven by consumer durables, housing, vehicle loans and borrowings against gold jewelry, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

And it’s not only banks, but also some shadow lenders -- a sector hobbled by a damaging default in 2018 -- that are keen to jump in by offering loans for as little as 10,000 rupees ($134).

Mumbai-based Mehul Kumar, a 24-year old Youtuber decided to buy a sports bike recently availing a loan of 1.3 million rupees. “Interest rates are low, banks are keen to lend during Diwali and the winter season is great for biking. I got my loan approved in just 24 hours,” he said over the phone.

Buy-Now, Pay-Later Loans Help Fuel India’s Festive Recovery

‘Feast’ Times

Indian lenders have used the pandemic to shore up their capital base, which is now allowing them to increase lending, especially to the household sector. Private-sector banks which have been at the forefront of stepping up consumer loans, raised 536 billion rupees of equity money in the last financial year while their state-run peers raised 120 billion rupees in capital.

“Growth is looking better at this time across a wider set of segments, recoveries are in control,” said Dipak Gupta, joint managing director at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. “All of that gives a comforting feeling to take the foot off the brake and start moving it to the accelerator.”

Read about banks, builders pinning hopes on festive revival

According to Rajeev Jain, managing director at Bajaj Finance Ltd, there has been a strong revival in growth in recent months, compared to when the second wave was at its peak -- a period he described as a “famine”.

“We live in some famine and feast times,” Jain added. In the absence of another wave “we are quite confident about the second half of the year on growth.”

(Updates with data for September in the sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Avis Budget’s ‘unnatural’ stock surge has options traders prepped for a volatile earnings reaction

    Avis Budget Group Inc. could crush third-quarter earnings expectations but the stock could still sell off, just like what happened last quarter, as the view "this is as good as it gets" for some on Wall Street seems "logical," according to Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka.

  • Strong tech support could help sell Congress on global tax rules -Yellen

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expected U.S. tech giants to broadly support the reallocation of taxing rights agreed to by nearly 140 countries as part of a broader deal on global taxes, saying the impact on U.S. companies should be minor. Yellen told Reuters on Sunday the support of the big global players should help foster bipartisan support among U.S. lawmakers for what is known as Pillar 1 of the tax deal negotiated by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) this weekend backed the overall OECD deal, which also calls for implementation of a global minimum corporate tax of 15% by 2023.

  • China Will Release Road Fuels From Reserves to Ease Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeChina will release state reserves of diesel and gasoline to ease supply shortages, in the latest step to combat an energy crunch that’s threatening economic growth.The release of the stockpiles is a part

  • Explainer-Why is the yield curve flattening and what does it mean?

    A surge in the yields of short-term U.S. government debt has investors focused on the shape of the Treasury yield curve, where the yield advantage that longer-dated securities usually hold over shorter-dated ones is on track to narrow at its fastest pace since 2011. Money managers and economists often view a shrinking of the gap between yields on shorter-term Treasuries and those maturing out years - known as yield curve flattening - as a sign of worries over economic growth and uncertainty about monetary policy. Here's a quick primer explaining what a flat yield curve is and how it may reflect investor expectations.

  • Yellen says reciprocal lowering of tariffs could help ease inflation

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States expected China to meet its commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal signed under former President Donald Trump, but could look at eventually lowering some tariffs in a reciprocal way. Yellen told Reuters in an interview that tariffs tend to boost domestic prices and raise costs to consumers and to firms from inputs such as aluminum and steel, which meant lowering tariffs would have a "disinflationary" effect. The Treasury secretary and other officials insist that the current spike in prices in the United States is a result of supply chain bottlenecks and higher energy prices, but say inflation should ease in the second half of 2022.

  • Record Share of U.K. Firms Expect to Raise Prices, Lloyds Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeAlmost half of U.K. companies expect to increase prices, a record high, adding to inflation concerns that w

  • What to make of upcoming Fed, QE, and tapering headlines

    There’s a housing boom going on in America as low mortgage rates, the accumulation of wealth, and the desire for more space has renters becoming buyers.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 3rd Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose once more, with any further upside now in the hands of the FED that delivers its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

  • Gig Companies Can’t Take Everyone for a Ride

    As gig economy companies work to woo drivers back to their platforms, they have been making some expensive promises. On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission said it sent a notice of penalty offenses to more than 1,100 companies, warning that those that mislead people about potential earnings could incur fines that can exceed $43,000 per offense. For gig economy companies, this includes “pitching a steady second income” for drivers that may prove to be less than advertised, the agency said.

  • Australia home price boom piles on pressure for RBA pullback

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian home prices raced to fresh heights in October, piling pressure on the country's central bank to open the door to an interest rates rise well before the current projection of 2024. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and speculation is rife it will soften or drop a commitment to keep yields on its April 2024 target bond at 0.1%, effectively signalling an earlier hike in cash rates. "Yield curve control (YCC) is extraordinary policy that semi-ties the central bank’s hands, limiting forward flexibility," said Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst.

  • Japan PM Kishida's coalition keeps majority with fewer seats

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s coalition kept a comfortable majority in Sunday's parliamentary election despite losing some seats as his weeks-old government grapples with a coronavirus-battered economy and regional security challenges. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito together won 293 seats, according to final but not yet official results. The LDP lost 15 seats from its pre-election share, but the 261 seats it won are “an absolute majority” — a level that allows the party and its ruling bloc to control all parliamentary committees and easily ram through legislation.

  • Global company chooses Dayton to support future growth, hundreds of new jobs thanks to CareSource partnership

    A new partnership between a global automation firm and one of Dayton's largest companies is bringing at least 100 jobs to the city core. And with the establishment of a downtown office, the firm says hundreds more jobs could be on the horizon.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise; Japan Rallies After Election: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday after the outcome of Japan’s election bolstered expectations for fiscal stimulus and as all-time highs for U.S. shares encouraged some investor optimism. The yen weakened.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeEq

  • How Robinhood Cashes In on the Options Boom

    Brokerage firms can profit more from options than from stocks, thanks to surging investor interest and a practice now under scrutiny called payment for order flow.

  • Japan's Oct factory activity growth picks up - PMI

    Japan's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, an encouraging sign for the world's third-largest economy as it navigates the challenges posed by persistent global raw material and chips shortages. Manufacturers said the material shortages and delivery disruptions continued to affect their operations, resulting in the sharpest jump of input prices in more than 13 years, a private-sector survey showed. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in October rose to 53.2 on a seasonally adjusted basis from 51.5 in the previous month, expanding for the ninth consecutive month.

  • 'Consumer Reports' investigates auto loans, finds bad news everywhere

    Consumer Reports spent a year on an investigative report into auto loans. The magazine's findings aren't exactly surprising to any car enthusiast — a frightening number of people are overcharged for car loans. CR gathered its information on almost 858,000 loans from 17 lenders, as well as borrower data including credit scores, income and employment status.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.