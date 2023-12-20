Lenders gear up for ‘mortgage January sale’ as inflation falls below 4pc

Mortgage lenders are gearing up to cut rates further in January as falling inflation raises hopes that the Bank Rate will come down faster than expected next year.

Inflation fell to 3.9pc in November, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, the lowest rate in two years. The figure is down from 4.6pc in October.

As a result lenders are expected to drop their fixed mortgage rates further over the coming weeks and into the new year, with some already taking the plunge.

Lender Generation Home will tomorrow introduce the first sub-4pc fixed mortgage rate since Liz Truss’ government. The deal is a 3.99pc five-year fixed rate for those with a 40pc deposit, and is part of cuts that the lender is introducing across its mortgages.

Barclays has also announced reductions across its fixed residential and buy-to-let mortgage range by as much as 0.43pc.

Following the inflation drop, swap rates – the main pricing mechanism for fixed rate mortgages – have fallen. Swap rates give an indication of where the market thinks the bank rate will be in the future. Both the five-year rate and the two-rate rate have fallen by around 0.2pc over the past 24 hours.

Technical director at mortgage broker Private Finance, Chris Sykes said: “The fall in swaps, will help instil confidence in lenders for the new year to offer mortgage rate reductions.

“A fall in average mortgage rates, particularly long-term rates, will help restore confidence in the housing market.” Sykes added that rates on long-dated loans, with fixes lasting for around five years, are expected to drop to between 3pc and 4pc in the near future.

Lack of market confidence and ongoing financial pressure for prospective buyers has resulted in a sluggish year for the housing market, with transaction volumes significantly down.

The number of residential housing transactions in October fell 17pc compared to the same month last year.

Because of this slump, brokers say, lenders are keen to capitalise on the expected jump in activity in January and lower rates further to draw in business.

“We are all talking about a classic January sale situation,” says Justin Moy, managing director of EHF Mortgages. “I think we are expecting lenders to reprice quickly. We think the sub-4pc probably a 5 year deal will be with us near the end of the year.

“We think lenders will have some serious targets to achieve so they will be putting the foot firmly on the pedal for increasing lending.”

Furthermore, some lenders are understood to be changing their criteria in order to attract more business and make it easier for borrowers to be approved for a loan.

Last week Nationwide reduced the minimum visa validity period required for residential mortgage applications from two years and six months, to just 12 months. This follows the decision in October to increase the maximum loan-to-value and loan-to-income for self-employed borrowers to as much as five and a half times their income.

In October Barclays updated its loan-to-income multiples for customers with £45,000 to £100,000 with a deposit of more than 15pc.

David Hollidngworth of L&C added: “Quite often you get a rapid pace of reductions at the beginning of the year, so we could see a few better rates flying in January.

“I think we will see lenders be very aggressive in the new year.”

