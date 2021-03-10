LendingClub: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $26.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $75.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $187.5 million, or $2.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $314.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, LendingClub said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $95 million.

LendingClub shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.94, an increase of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LC

