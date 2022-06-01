LendingTree finds top spots for Gen Z homebuyers

As oldest members of what’s being called Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — begin graduating college and striking out on their own, an analysis by Charlotte-based LendingTree looks at where they are landing.

Not surprisingly, given how housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, many are gravitating toward midsize cities, the analysis found. Members of Gen Z represented about 10% of buyers in the nation’s 50 largest metros last year, according to LendingTree’s own data on mortgage offers through its platform.

Taking the No. 1 spot — as it did last year as well — is Salt Lake City, with 16.6% of mortgage offers there going to Gen Z buyers. At the other end of the spectrum, San Francisco lands at No. 50 with just 3.6% of mortgage offers going to buyers in that generation.

Charlotte comes in at No. 19 in the latest ranking.

