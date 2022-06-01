LendingTree finds top spots for Gen Z homebuyers

Charlotte Business Journal
·1 min read

As oldest members of what’s being called Generation Z — those born between 1997 and 2012 — begin graduating college and striking out on their own, an analysis by Charlotte-based LendingTree looks at where they are landing.

Not surprisingly, given how housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, many are gravitating toward midsize cities, the analysis found. Members of Gen Z represented about 10% of buyers in the nation’s 50 largest metros last year, according to LendingTree’s own data on mortgage offers through its platform.

ALSO READ: North Carolina homeowner’s insurance rates set to rise

Taking the No. 1 spot — as it did last year as well — is Salt Lake City, with 16.6% of mortgage offers there going to Gen Z buyers. At the other end of the spectrum, San Francisco lands at No. 50 with just 3.6% of mortgage offers going to buyers in that generation.

Charlotte comes in at No. 19 in the latest ranking.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: North Carolina homeowner’s insurance rates set to rise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad

    Apple rolled out iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 on Tuesday, May 31st. With WWDC 2022 scheduled to start next week, it’s likely that iOS 15.6 will be the final major update for iOS 15 ahead of the debut of iOS 16 this fall. All of the devices that were supported by … The post iOS 15.6 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.6 beta 2 now available on iPhone and iPad appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple releases iOS 16 software

    The update includes notifications for the Health app and multitasking panels for iPads.

  • Google bans deepfake-generating AI from Colab

    Google has banned the training of AI systems that can be used to generate deepfakes on its Google Colaboratory platform. Colaboratory, or Colab for short, spun out from an internal Google Research project in late 2017. For the purpose, Google provides both free and paying Colab users access to hardware including GPUs and Google's custom-designed, AI-accelerating tensor processing units (TPUs).

  • Why the Apple and Google app store monopoly could soon be over

    ShutterstockNew rules on mobile app stores could trigger a wave of creative, cheaper apps with more privacy options for users. Every budding developer dreams of creating an app that goes viral and makes lots of money overnight. The Angry Birds game became a worldwide phenomenon within weeks when it launched in 2009 and made US million (£8 million) in its first year. But, overall, the numbers make it clear that mobile apps don’t guarantee wealth. A 2021 study showed just 0.5% of consumer apps suc

  • Twitter will shut down the TweetDeck for Mac app on July 1st

    You'll need to switch to the web version or use an alternative client.

  • Nokia (NOK) and Microsoft Partner to Enhance Industry Output

    Nokia's (NOK) MX Industrial Edge and Microsoft's Azure Arc will enhance the performance of industry use cases.

  • Many VyStar customers scrambling as bills become due and app is still down

    It has been 19 days since the VyStar Credit Union outage, which has caused a headache for many.

  • Stripe's New Partnership Will Allow Instant Dollar-to-Bitcoin Conversions for Businesses

    An early adopter of Bitcoin, Stripe ended its support of cryptocurrency in 2018 due to low customer interest, high fees, and slow transactions. OpenNode, a secure Bitcoin processing infrastructure, offers businesses low-cost Bitcoin payments and payouts and aims to make payments faster and more affordable. The partnership lets Stripe customers convert fiat payments into Bitcoin and back again using the OpenNode app, serving as a crypto marketplace, and offers third-party developers opportunities to build apps that support Stripe integrations.

  • How TikTok is changing the music industry

    Insider has been tracking TikTok's ascent from social-media newcomer to music industry power player. Here's a breakdown of our recent coverage.

  • The Google TV app is finally available on iOS

    After launching in 2020, the Google TV app is now available to download on iOS.

  • Poparazzi hits 5M+ downloads a year after launch, confirms its $15M Series A

    Poparazzi, the anti-Instagram social app that hit the top of the App Store last year, is today, for the first time, detailing the growth stats for its business, its future plans and its previously unconfirmed Benchmark-led Series A round. While the startup positioned itself as an Instagram alternative where friends create your profile, the app's competition today is not really the established tech giants.

  • Terra's New Luna Token Surges 40% After Listing on Binance

    The newly-minted Luna token has risen by 40% after it was listed on Binance.

  • YouTube's mobile app can now sync to your TV without casting for a 'second screen' experience

    YouTube is improving its app's experience for those who watch videos via their TVs, the company announced today. After observing that many YouTube users were already using the mobile app and engaging with videos as they watched on the big screen, the company is now introducing a new feature that allows users to connect their TV to their iOS or Android device in order to sync videos between devices. This makes it easier for users to engage with other YouTube features, like comments, the like button or creator support among other things, YouTube says.

  • The BuzzFeed App Is Now 100% Kardashian-Free (If You Want It To Be)

    One click to mute them all.View Entire Post ›

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tim Hortons app tracking 'a mass invasion of Canadians' privacy': watchdog

    "What happened here once again makes plain the urgent need for stronger privacy laws to protect the rights and values of Canadians," said federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrein.

  • South Africa’s Talk360 raises $4M to build single payment platform for Africa

    Many businesses looking to set up pan-African operations are often met with the challenge of establishing payment services that are appropriate for each country they go to. Most of the payment services merchants working in the continent have solutions that are limited to specific regions, meaning that businesses have to sign deals with multiple providers to cater for the unique preferences of their users in different countries. This is a gap that Talk360 is looking to bridge as it creates a new payment platform that will integrate all available payment options across Africa.

  • Google TV's new app launches on the iOS App Store with the ability to use a mobile device as a remote

    Google TV has had a busy couple of months, with a variety of changes, launches and updates. Today, the company announced that the Google TV app is now available on the iOS App Store. With this new announcement, iPhone users can get recommendations from across streaming apps (the ones you subscribe to, that is), a Watchlist for their discoveries, the “For you” tab with Watchlists from their favorite stars, on-the-go content library, the ability to rate movies and shows, all the latest info on all their favorite content, as well as the option to use their phone as their remote for Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices.

  • Tim Hortons app tracked movement in violation privacy laws -Canadian regulator

    "Tim Hortons clearly crossed the line by amassing a huge amount of highly sensitive information about its customers," Privacy Commissioner of Canada Daniel Therrien said in a statement that underscored harms that can result from "poorly designed technologies." The joint investigation by federal and provincial authorities also found that Tim Hortons lacked a robust privacy management program for the app, which could have helped the company identify and address many of the privacy issues, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) said in a statement.

  • Instagram will push Amber Alerts to users' feeds

    Instagram will start pushing Amber Alerts to users’ feeds to notify them about missing children in their area.