LendingUSA™ Renews Exclusive Partnership With National Funeral Directors Association

LendingUSA remains the only point-of-sale financing solution for funeral homes that is exclusively endorsed by the NFDA

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale financing solution, has renewed its exclusive partnership with the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), the world's leading and largest funeral service association and a trusted leader and advocate for the funeral profession. With this agreement, LendingUSA is the only point-of-sale financing solution endorsed by the NFDA.

LendingUSA More

LendingUSA gives funeral directors a point-of-sale solution for funeral payments, allowing families the ability to apply for financing online and receive a pre-approval decision in seconds. Meanwhile, funeral homes will receive direct payment in full within a few business days. Utilizing LendingUSA as a payment option, funeral homes can offer families more flexible payment options while their business is still paid up front.

As a part of this partnership, NFDA members will continue to receive exclusive discounts on non-prime loans funded through LendingUSA, potentially saving up to thousands of dollars per year. "We have received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from members who are offering financing options through LendingUSA," said NFDA CEO Christine Pepper, CAE. "We are so pleased to continue our endorsement of LendingUSA and hope that our members will explore the benefits they can bring to the families they serve."

LendingUSA is committed to educating funeral home directors on its financing solutions and has developed in-depth training materials and education tools to accomplish this. "The funeral industry is changing rapidly and funeral homes are adapting to the evolving financial needs of families," explains Camilo Concha, CEO of LendingUSA. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the NFDA in our mission to redefine the way families pay for funerals."

For funeral homes that are interested in learning more, visit LendingUSA.com or call 800-994-6177.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale (POS) fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various specialty niche markets.

Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to include over 3,000 funeral homes nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. LendingUSA works closely with its merchant partners, providing the tools and training they need to maximize customer financing approvals and grow their business. Funeral loans offered range from $1,000 up to $8,000. The company also boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye.

Press Contact

Amanda Krebs, Marketing Manager

amanda@lendingusa.com

Related Images

lendingusa-nfda-partnership.jpg

LendingUSA-NFDA-Partnership

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingusa-renews-exclusive-partnership-with-national-funeral-directors-association-301085456.html

SOURCE LendingUSA