Is Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Potentially Undervalued?

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$8.97 and falling to the lows of AU$6.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lendlease Group's current trading price of AU$7.33 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lendlease Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Lendlease Group Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Lendlease Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$11.54, but it is currently trading at AU$7.33 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Lendlease Group’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Lendlease Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Lendlease Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LLC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LLC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LLC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lendlease Group you should know about.

