Leneal Frazier, uncle of teen who filmed George Floyd video, killed in police chase

(Independent)

Leneal Frazier, the uncle of the teenager who recorded a video of George Floyd’s death. has been allegedly killed in a police chase.

His family told TV network WCCO that he was the victim of an incident on Tuesday in which a Minnesota police officer crashed amid a high speed chase.

A suspect thought to have committed a carjacking and robbery was able to drive away after the crash involving Mr Frazier.

His niece, who recorded the video of George Floyd viewed around the world, Darnella Frazier, wrote on Facebook that the death of her uncle was “the most horrible news.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to raise funds for Mr Frazier’s funeral.

“Leneal was killed Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 at the intersection of 41st Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue after being struck during a police chase,” the page read.

“The person police were chasing got away, and Laneal who was driving a different car was killed”.