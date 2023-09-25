Lenexa is building a new $73 million public safety complex. See how it’s coming along

The city of Lenexa is planning another big move.

In 2017, the city moved its downtown and city hall to the Lenexa City Center campus at 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

Next summer, the city’s police department and municipal court will pack up from the 1980s-era complex at West 87th Street and Monrovia Street and head west to the new Lenexa Justice Center, which is now under construction, at Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street.

The new $73 million public safety complex will house the city’s police headquarters, municipal court, and a police training facility. It will also feature a state-of-the-art communications center for dispatchers, dedicated space for mental health co-responders, detective work areas, and a public meeting room for community events.

Police Chief Dawn Layman said 151 police department employees and 15 court employees will move to the facility next summer.

Rendering of the new Lenexa Justice Center.

Lenexa’s new Justice Center is under construction at the southwest corner of Prairie Star Parkway and Britton Street. The new facility will replace the 1980’s era police and court building in use now at 12350 W. 87th St. Parkway. The new facility will have a 53,000 square feet police station and municipal court building, as well as a 23,000 square foot facility for a police training and parking.

“People will be where they need to be, working next to others,” said Layman, who said their current facility is over 40 years old and at times employees worked out converted closet space. The new facility sits on a 36-acre parcel of land and is situated to handle future growth of the city.

The center will have about 53,000 square feet for the police station and court building with a lot with plentiful parking. A 23,000 square foot police training facility will allow for police to train in defensive tactics, de-escalation training, and firearm simulations, as well as emergency management activities.

According to the city’s website, police response times will not be affected.

JE Dunn Construction expects to complete the project in June 2024.