Lenexa man reported missing Oct. 2 found dead in Kansas City, police say

A Lenexa man who was reported missing more than a week ago was found dead Tuesday in Kansas City, police said.

Che Butterfield, 48, had been last seen on the morning of Oct. 2 in the 4700 block of North Holmes in North Kansas City, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

Butterfield’s car, a white 2018 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate, was found abandoned a day later near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, police said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating Butterfield’s death.

Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said Butterfield’s death does not appear to be suspicious. Foul play is not suspected, she said.