Lenexa pharmacist indicted for allegedly tampering with Oxycodone, stealing other drugs

A pharmacist in Lenexa has been indicted for allegedly tampering with Oxycodone and illegally possessing other controlled substances.

Benjamin Dandurand, 34, faces four federal charges including tampering with a consumer product and possessing pharmaceutical drugs by deception and subterfuge, federal prosecutors for the District of Kansas said.

From July to October 2020, court records allege the Shawnee Mission man used his fingerprint to remove Oxycodone from a bottle in a safe and replaced it with an alternative liquid substance before putting it back in the safe. He is also accused of taking other drugs from the pharmacy.

The FDA and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating the case.