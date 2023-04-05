Lenexa police arrest more than a dozen people in operation to fight retail theft

Lenexa police arrested more than a dozen people last week for retail theft.

Officials arrested 16 people between March 28 and April 1 in a special operation to cut down on theft at the shops around West 95th Street and Quivira Road, according to a news release from the Lenexa Police Department.

The individuals were charged with theft, felony theft, possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics, and police recovered four firearms. Officers also captured three people who were wanted in other states for felony warrants.

“Our department will continue to monitor crime patterns in our community,” the department wrote, “and work to combat them through normal patrol and investigative procedures, as well as the use of special operations.”