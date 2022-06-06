Lenexa police ask for public’s help finding attempted murder suspect

The Lenexa Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a man charged with attempted murder, law enforcement said Monday.

Police identified the suspect as Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres, also known as Roberto Torres-Cuevas. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 240 pounds, police said.

Police said the suspect may be traveling in a white 2002 Honda CRV with Kansas license plate 099-CRR.

Lenexa police said the suspect may be driving a white 2002 Honda CRV with Kansas license plate 099-CRR.

On June 1, he allegedly attacked a woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship, public relations officer Danny Chavez said Monday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for attempted murder in the first degree, robbery, theft and criminal damage to property charges.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8169.