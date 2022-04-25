Lenexa police ask public for help to find missing 13-year-old girl last seen Friday

Lenexa police are asking the public to help locate a 13-year-old missing since Friday.

Zoey Creedon was last seen leaving the school bus around 4 p.m. near the intersection of 61st and Monrovia streets in Shawnee, police said in a statement. Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a department spokesman, said police believe Creedon is a runaway and no foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Creedon is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, and carrying a red sweater and gray backpack on Friday, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Creedon’s whereabouts to dial 911.