Lenexa police identify man who was shot and killed outside a McDonald’s Saturday night

Police have identified the man fatally shot outside a Lenexa McDonald’s Saturday night.

Markese D. Gleghorn, 21, of Lenexa, was found outside the restaurant at 13330 W. 87th St. Parkway around 7 p.m., according to Officer Danny Chavez in an emailed news release. Police said they found Gleghorn inside a vehicle and attempted life-saving measures.

Gleghorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers took suspect Dmariea V. Avance, 24, of Lenexa, into custody Saturday night, police said. He’s been charged with first-degree murder related to the case.