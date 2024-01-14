Lenexa police investigating homicide near W. 87th Street

LENEXA, Kan. — One person has died after a homicide in Lenexa on Sunday evening near W. 87th Street.

Police were called to the scene in regard to an armed disturbance in the 13300 block of W. 87th street.

Details are currently unclear on what led up to the incident or who was involved. There is a large police presence at the scene.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

One person is currently in custody at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more information comes along.

