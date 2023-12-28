Lenexa police operation helping catch, stop shoplifters

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department is cracking down on shoplifting.

For nearly two weeks in late December, Lenexa police ran a special operation near West 95th Street and Quivira Road, and it’s not the first time they’ve done this.

When Lenexa police saw a need to stop retail thefts, they started a special operation to capture thieves and get stolen merchandise back in stores.

In 10 days, Lenexa police said they made a total of 48 arrests.

“As soon as they laugh at the clerk and walk out the door, we’re waiting for them outside,” Sgt. Ryan Sumner said, “and we get to bring them back there and kind of give justice by giving them their citation, taking them to jail.”

Police said 27 of those 48 were thefts. But it wasn’t just shoplifting crimes.

Officers made nine narcotics arrests, including one distribution of fentanyl case. Police said they also recovered two stolen cars and took three guns from people.

Lenexa police shared video leading up to one of the arrests. Police said there was man behind the wheel of a truck, trying to get away. They said he was supposed to be the getaway driver for a couple of shoplifters, who were arrested.

Police said the driver took off. Officers used the grappler to catch him on Interstate 35. Police said the truck was stolen and the driver threw meth and a handgun out the window.

Sumner said he stations nearly a dozen officers across more than a dozen stores, near 95th and Quivira.

Some officers suit up in plain clothes, others in uniform. The directed patrol, bike and K9 units work together to keep a watchful eye on shoplifting criminals.

“We look for suspects that are showing cues of theft. Some of that is we literally watch them stuff, stuff in bags and in their clothing. and then once they commit that theft, we wait for them to walk across point of sale,” Sumner said.

“So they’re outside the store. Then, we have multiple officers contact them as they walk out the door.”

On day one, of a two week operation, officers made three arrests.

“One had ecstasy and methamphetamine paraphernalia,” Sumner said. “Another one left her children in the car, they were two and 8 years old and came in and committed theft, left and drove over to Oak Park Mall.”

He said that was her third time getting caught stealing, and she also had a warrant out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Last year, two stores in Lenexa had more than $600,000 in theft, according to Sumner.

“So, over $1 million between two small stores,” Sumner said.

So, they started this undercover operation last Christmas. Lenexa police arrested 20 people in five days. He said nine of those were felonies, and they recovered $8,000 in lost property.

In March, officers arrested 16 thieves. He said seven were felonies and three were on the FBI list.

“There’s been several occasions in the last couple weeks where suspects have pulled guns on clerks and shots fired and all that stuff and then the amount of loss that these stores are suffering,” Sumner said.

“I want people to want to come to Lenexa in a safe environment, and not have to worry about a suspect that’s stealing stuff.”

He said they also recovered property that was stolen from stores Overland Park and Shawnee.

Retailers told Sumner since the stings, their losses have gone down.

“I was excited to hear when I had the meeting with all the retailers this year that we did make a difference. losses went down,” Sumner said.

He has a message for the thieves: “We will arrest you. We will charge you,” Sumner said.

Sumner said you may not know when, but these operations will continue.

