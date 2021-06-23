Lenexa police seek public’s help to find 26-year-old man missing since last week

The Lenexa Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 26-year-old man last seen leaving his residence nearly one week ago.

Clayton G. Goldbach left home in an Uber around 5 p.m. on June 16 from his home in the 7800 block of Twilight Lane, according to police. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and sandals, and was carrying a backpack at the time.

Police say Goldbach does not have a car and may be staying in Kansas City area motels. His family is concerned for his welfare.

The department is asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to call 911.