Lenexa police urge caution following 2 armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace

The Lenexa Police Department is reminding community members to use caution when selling or buying items on Facebook Marketplace.

On Monday, the department received reports of two armed robberies, both involving electronics being sold on Facebook. One happened at a gas station parking lot, the other in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Lenexa Police in a social media post said that the suspect believed to be tied to both incidents was taken into custody Monday night by the Olathe Police Department.

“With the holidays approaching, these types of person-to-person sales are likely to increase,” the post read.

The department recommended that those making sales and purchases on Facebook Marketplace agree to meet to exchange goods in front of a police station. They suggested the Lenexa Police Department’s circle drive, front entrance walkway or lobby.