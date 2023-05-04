After lengthy appeal, ex-Dedham police officer sent to prison for role in kidnapping of Avon father

After nearly 10 years, a former Dedham police officer is finally being sent to state prison for his role in the kidnapping and subsequent murder of an Avon father.

45-year-old Michael Schoener was convicted by a jury of his peers on April 24, 2019, of accessory before the fact of kidnapping. However, his sentence was stayed while his appeals were pending, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

“The appeals process was essentially exhausted when the Supreme Judicial Court upheld the conviction April 18, 2023,” DA Michael Morrissey said.

On New Year’s Day in 2014, James Robertson, 37, of Avon, was snatched from his home by two men posing as police officers. They told Robertson, who was on probation at the time, he was to be drug tested. He willingly got into a silver Toyota Camry and was found dead in the woods in Upton two years later.

Four total men were convicted for their roles in the kidnapping and killing of Robertson, with Schoener found guilty of providing department-issued equipment to the man orchestrating the crime. However, Schoener’s lawyer has been appealing his conviction for 4 years now.

On Thursday, Judge Robert C. Cosgrove imposed a sentence against the former Dedham officer of 6 to 9 years in state prison. The maximum penalty available was 10 years.

“This was a case that caused incredible hardship and pain for James Robertson’s parents, both of whom have since passed away,” Morrissey said. “While I am relieved for the surviving family, I would have wished his parents to see the justice executed today.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

