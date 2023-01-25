Lengthy high-speed chase ends in Fort Worth with suspect in custody, police say

Harriet Ramos
·2 min read

A 30-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that lasted for more than 60 miles overnight Tuesday, Fort Worth police said.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department, said officers stopped a vehicle displaying fake paper tags at 5200 Mansfield Highway on Tuesday.

The officers identified the driver as Lamont Bassett. They discovered that the Pardon and Parole Board had issued an active aggravated robbery warrant for Bassett’s arrest, Pollozani said. The officers called for backup and approached the car.

Bassett fled the scene, leading police in a chase that Pollozani said lasted for about an hour and 30 minutes and covered 63 miles.

According to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV, the chase began before midnight and reached speeds of 100 mph. Police followed Bassett to Arlington, Grand Prairie and then back to Fort Worth.

Video captured by WFAA showed sparks flying from the wheels on the suspect’s car. Police spiked the suspect’s car three times, according to WFFA: once at Cooks Lane and Interstate 30 in Arlington, another time on Loop 820 near I-30 and finally near Rosedale Street in Fort Worth.

Bassett finally came to a stop in the 4400 block of South Riverside Drive and Rolling Hills Road, WFAA reported, and police negotiated with him for about an hour before he got out of his car and surrendered around 3 a.m.

Pollozani said Bassett was arrested without incident and faces charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and the aggravated robbery warrant from the Pardon and Parole Board.

Bassett’s sister told WFAA at the scene that her brother had recently been released from prison.

“I hated that he took it this far,” she said. “He didn’t have to even take it this far. It wasn’t that serious. I think he just kind of panicked.”

