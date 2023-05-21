‘Lengthy’ investigation leads to 2 arrested in Monroe Co. drug bust, deputies say

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced the arrest of a convicted felon during a drug bust in Forsyth Gardens.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Monroe Narcotics Unit was investigating drug and alcohol sales at an apartment complex after multiple complaints were received regarding illegal activity and high levels of traffic at the apartment.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant, which included the apartment and vehicles belonging to the target, according to MCSO.

While performing their search, the sheriff’s office said investigators found alcohol, cigarettes, cigars, a price list for individual sales, and illegal drugs, marijuana, ecstasy, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and a firearm.

As part of their search, MCSO said they arrested two individuals, including a convicted felon.

Taveon Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking ecstasy, possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and concealing the identity of a vehicle.

Gloria Walton was also arrested and charged with disorderly house, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug-related objects.

