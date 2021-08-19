Lengthy investigation yields large drug bust

Aug. 19—DAVIDSON COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies in Davidson County seized significant amounts of narcotics and $300,000 in cash during a drug investigation that lasted several months.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced details of the case Wednesday. Law enforcement officers seized more than 24 pounds of cocaine, in excess of 132 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 4 pounds of heroin.

The narcotics confiscated in the bust have an estimated street value of more than $7.3 million, the sheriff's office reports.

Ten people were arrested, none from the High Point area. All except one from Florida are from cities and towns in the Piedmont, primarily Lexington.

The investigation was focused on dealers who distribute large amounts of narcotics in and around Davidson County, according to the sheriff's office. Agencies that assisted with the investigation include the Thomasville and Lexington police departments, State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.