Lengthy procession of law enforcement vehicles leads ambulance to medical examiner office

FORT PIERCE − Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink, 26, died early Friday while pursuing a felon in a white Kia on the northbound lanes of I-95, when the driver entered the southbound lanes and began traveling the wrong way on the highway.

Fink turned with the vehicle, into the immediate path of a semi tractor trailer, which struck his patrol car.

The crash, that also killed the truck driver, was at mile marker 120 at approximately 2:57 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink.

Fink was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he later died.

Shortly afterward, the call went out to law enforcement across the region that one of their own had fallen.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, law enforcement officers from around the Treasure Coast and beyond began to arrive at the hospital in response to the reported death in the line of duty.

Law enforcement escorts an ambulance carrying Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Zachary Fink's body from Lawnwood Hospital on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Fink died in crash on I-95 in Port St. Lucie Friday morning.

Dozens of state and local officers, troopers and other officials congregated near the hospital’s ambulance entrance until 10:05 a.m. when an FHP honor guard escorted Fink’s body into a St. Lucie County Fire District ambulance.

Led by five motorcycle officers and flanked by four, the ambulance then pulled away from the hospital and turned left onto Nebraska Avenue. A procession of more than 40 vehicles with flashing lights followed the ambulance as it left the hospital campus towards South 25th Street.

Lt. Indiana Miranda, Public Affairs Officer for FHP Troop L headquarters, wears the black band across her badge for FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, who died in a crash on Interstate 95 near mile marker 120 on Friday Feb. 2, 2024, in in Port St. Lucie. Fink was in pursuit of a fleeing felon, when the felon made a U-turn and crashed. A semi-truck also was involved in the crash, FHP officials said. The truck driver died at the crash scene.

News quickly spread across the state as well. Before the procession had even began, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement on X.

“Our hearts go out to the family of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to detain a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County,” DeSantis said. “(First Lady Casey DeSantis) and I are praying for the Fink family and the entire FHP community.”

End of Watch: Who was Trooper Zachary Fink?

