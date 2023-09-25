Lengthy training and lack of specialists complicates supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The challenges for Germany's transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine are the lengthy training of the Ukrainian military and the specialists who have to set the missile targets.

Source: European Pravda; Bild

Details: Bild reported that MBDA, the manufacturer, estimates it will take about three months for the Ukrainian soldiers to familiarise themselves with this weapon system.

Furthermore, the article says the programming of Taurus targets must take place in Ukraine, so it is unlikely to be done by Bundeswehr soldiers for political reasons. Therefore, it will take even longer before the Ukrainian Armed Forces can deploy the missiles, even if the exercises are accelerated.

A possible intermediate solution involves experts who do not belong to the Bundeswehr or the German authorities, who will program the targets in Ukraine.

Markus Faber, a member of the Bundestag from the Free Democratic Party, criticised the government, pointing out that Kyiv had sent its first request for missiles over four months ago and that time could have been used to successfully complete the exercise.

"The Chancellor's arguments for delay are no longer valid. Common sense dictates that the Taurus must be delivered (to Ukraine) immediately," he stressed.

Background:

Earlier, Germany reportedly did not refuse to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles and was still considering a request for these weapons.

The United States and Germany are currently discussing the transfer of long-range ATACMS and Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but there are a number of "sensitive issues" in this case.

