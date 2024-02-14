Lengthy wait for competency reviews increasing jail times and costing taxpayers, trustees told

A recent report showed 304 detainees have spent a combined total of about 66,000 days since 2020 inside the Oklahoma County jail while undergoing 411 competency evaluations.

An Oklahoma County jail detainee whose delayed acceptance into a treatment program at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita prompted a judge's contempt order in late January is just one of several hundred who needed competency evaluations before standing trial in Oklahoma County District Court during the past several years.

Data about those detainees, including one who has tried to achieve competency for nearly four years, was collected by the jail's divergent court liaison and presented to Oklahoma County's Criminal Justice Authority Monday.

The liaison's report showed 304 detainees have spent a combined total of about 66,000 days since 2020 inside of Oklahoma County's jail while undergoing 411 competency evaluations. That number of days does not include time spent at the Vinita center.

Jail officials estimate Oklahoma County spent three quarters of a million dollars to house detainees as they have worked their way through the competency restoration process since the start of 2020, with nobody to bill for that expense.

Oklahoma law requires criminal cases to be put on hold when defendants are found to be mentally incompetent. Under the law, incompetency means the defendants cannot assist their attorneys or understand the charges against them because of mental issues.

Most defendants regain competency after treatment and medication and are then prosecuted further, while some never do.

But the biggest issue appears to be the lack of access for needed treatment.

Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita

The Oklahoma Forensic Center only has 216 beds, plus 80 more coming, the senior deputy commissioner at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said last year. Also, a converted residential substance abuse treatment center across the street has 50 beds.

Also being treated at the Oklahoma Forensic Center are patients found not guilty by reason of insanity or, as it is called now, not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's mental health department recently said 276 individuals are participating in jail-based competency programs.

Last year, 123 individuals were able to restore their competency through those programs, the department said.

Joe Allbaugh, chairman of Oklahoma County's Criminal Justice Authority

Nearly four years of pretrial confinement experienced by a defendant held at Oklahoma County's jail, report showed

Authority Staff Sgt. Randall Miller's report highlighted a yearslong wait that one county jail detainee has experienced as he tries to restore his competency before being tried on felony assault and battery and first-degree arson charges in district court.

Miller said:

The unidentified man, arrested in March 2020, was held in the county jail for more than six months before a judge ordered a competency review as part of his trial process.

After that order was issued, the defendant was sent to Vinita about four months later for an evaluation.

The detainee was returned to Oklahoma County's jail in November 2020 before being remotely evaluated again by the forensics center in April 2021, where a determination was made that the defendant was not competent and could not stand trial.

A judge issued an order to commit the detainee to Vinita for treatment the following September.

The detainee wasn't returned to Vinita for treatment until Valentine's Day 2022 because no bed space was available. By then, the detainee had been in the county jail's custody for 552 days, not including time he had previously spent in Vinita.

The detainee was deemed competent and returned to Oklahoma County's jail from Vinita on April 19, 2022.

Competency issues once again were raised about the defendant in April 2023, prompting the forensics center to conduct another remote evaluation on the detainee inside the county jail.

The defendant once again was determined to be incompetent, prompting the judge to order his commitment for treatment in July.

The man remains in Oklahoma County's jail. So far, he has been waiting 1,347 days to be declared competent so his case could be heard, Miller said.

"This is not only sad, but it is disgusting," said Joe Allbaugh, chairman of Oklahoma County's Criminal Justice Authority, after hearing about that detainee's experience. "And this is just one case you are highlighting for us."

Allbaugh said he asked for the report because he wanted to highlight the issue and thanked Miller for pulling the information together.

"You are doing the Lord's work in coming forward and talking about this, as all of us believe," Allbaugh said.

Handcuffs are attached to a security bar at the Oklahoma County jail.

Hundreds experienced extended stays in Oklahoma County's jail while waiting for competency reviews, report showed

The amount of time it takes for each detainee to get a competency review either at the Oklahoma Forensic Center or inside the county jail through Red Rock Behavioral Center, the state agency's local contractor, depends on the detainee, the charges he or she faces and other variables.

Miller's report on the the more than 300 detainees inside of Oklahoma County's jail undergoing competency reviews since 2020 showed:

The average length of time a detainee spent in jail before getting ordered to undergo a competency evaluation by a judge was 80 days.

The average length of time a detainee spent in jail waiting for that court-ordered evaluation was another 35 days.

The average length of time detainees waited to either be declared competent to stand trial or committed for treatment to restore competency was 151 days.

Oklahoma County's jail currently has 30 detainees being treated in Vinita, with another 24 inside of the jail waiting for beds. The report showed 11 detainees in Oklahoma City have been waiting for a bed for more than a year.

Authority member Steve Buck joined Allbaugh in thanking Miller for his report.

"I think our role as a trust is to ensure excellence in detention, but also to help bring data forward that will help public policy decision makers make informed decisions," Buck said.

"I would be very interested in subsequent meetings, based upon the job you have done on this, in exploring all interactions with our community based providers on mental health, substance abuse, homelessness engagement, right on down the list.

"I think this helps us do a better job of meeting that test of providing information for decision makers," he said.

