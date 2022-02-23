Was Lenin really the architect of modern Ukraine – or is Putin rewriting history?

In a rambling speech, Vladimir Putin asserted that “modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia” and specifically by Vladimir Lenin, “separating, severing what is historically Russian land” - AFP/Getty Images

On Monday evening, Russian president Vladimir Putin buried the Minsk Agreements that had been devised to settle the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine by announcing his intention to formally recognise the pro-Russian separatist territories as independent states. Prior to this, he gave a rambling hour-long speech that was meant to justify his decision, but arguably raised more questions than it answered.

Remarkably, around a third of Putin’s speech was devoted not to the pressing geopolitical problems of the day, but to a lengthy treatise on Ukrainian history. Among the most memorable claims to emerge from this was Putin’s assertion that “modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia” and specifically by Vladimir Lenin, “separating, severing what is historically Russian land”. Putin labelled Lenin the “creator and architect” of modern Ukraine and lamented “the disintegration of our united country” and “the collapse of the historical Russia known as the USSR”.

Putin’s claims, bizarre as they might seem, are not new. For years, he has shown a remarkable – some might say obsessive – interest in historical themes. He has taken time out of his presidential schedule to pen lengthy articles on historical topics, and Ukraine has often been at the centre of these treatises. Long before the current Ukraine crisis, at an April 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Putin reportedly claimed: “Ukraine is not even a state! What is Ukraine? A part of its territory is [in] Eastern Europe, but a[nother] part, a considerable one, was a gift from us!”

In his March 2014 speech marking the annexation of Crimea, Putin declared that Russians and Ukrainians “are one people”. “Kiev is the mother of Russian cities. Ancient Rus’ is our common source and we cannot live without each other,” he said. In February 2020, he once again stated in an interview that Ukrainians and Russians “are one and the same people”. And in July 2021, Putin went so far as to write a 5000-word article, “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians”, where he expanded on his previous claims and raised most of the points that he repeated in Monday’s speech. Ominously, Putin’s 2021 article was made a required reading in Russian military academies.

Story continues

Putin appears particularly fixated on events in the period surrounding Ukraine’s abortive first formal statehood in 1917-1920 and the early Soviet period, writing at length about the technicalities of Soviet nationalities policies in the Twenties. It is in this context that he asserts that Ukraine as we know it today was created by the Bolsheviks and is essentially “Vladimir Lenin’s Ukraine”. Crucially, he largely ignores the previous centuries of Ukrainian history and earlier manifestations of Ukrainian nationhood. What’s more, he effectively claims that, historically, Ukrainian nationhood has never been more than a conspiratorial by-product of foreign (i.e. Western) interference.

In truth, many of Putin’s historical claims are either highly simplified or, indeed, flat-out wrong. The notion that Ukraine is not a country in its own right, but a historical part of Russia, appears to be deeply ingrained in the minds of many in the Russian leadership, but it is based on false premises.

The modern Ukrainian and Russian states have shared roots in the so-called Kievan Rus’ – a medieval entity that came into existence in the 9th century and was centred around present-day Kyiv. But from the time of its foundation to its conquest by the Mongols in the 13th century, the Rus’ was an increasingly fragmented federation of principalities. Its south-western territories, including Kyiv, were conquered by Poland and Lithuania in the early 14th century. For roughly four centuries, these territories, encompassing most of present-day Ukraine, were formally parts of Poland-Lithuania, which left a deep cultural imprint on them.

The Orthodox East Slavic population of these lands gradually developed an identity distinct from that of the East Slavs remaining under Mongol and later Muscovite rule. A distinct Ukrainian language – one of the most important markers of Ukrainian nationhood – had already begun to emerge in the final days of the Kievan Rus’, notwithstanding Putin’s repeated claims that “the first linguistic differences [between Ukrainians and Russians] appeared only around the 16th century”.

Most of what is now Ukraine was formally ruled by Polish-Lithuanian nobility prior to the 18th century, but these lands were predominantly inhabited by Orthodox East Slavs who began to form semi-autonomous communities of peasant warriors – the Cossacks. In the 16th through 18th centuries, the Cossacks in present-day Ukraine began to form their own de facto statelets, the “Zaporizhian Sich” and later the Cossack “Hetmanate”. They remained divided in their loyalties: internal disagreements about whether to side with Poland or Russia contributed to a series of civil wars among the Cossacks in the late 1600s. In a foreshadowing of Ukraine’s present-day dilemma, they shifted their allegiance more than once with the ultimate aim of gaining autonomy from both sides.

In 1667, Poland-Lithuania had to cede control of the territories east of and including Kyiv to Russia. The Cossack statelet in the eastern territories gradually became a Russian vassal state, but its relationship with Russia remained rife with conflict. Sporadic Cossack uprisings were now directed against the Tsars. In 1708, for instance, the Cossacks’ leader Ivan Mazepa allied himself with Sweden and fought against Russia in the Great Northern War. In 1775, the Zaporizhian Sich was razed to the ground by Russian soldiers and the Cossacks’ institutions of self-governance were liquidated. Following the final Partitions of Poland in the 1790s, the Russian Empire absorbed the remainder of modern-day Ukraine and it remained a part of the Russian state for the next 120 years.

But in spite of a systematic policy on the part of Russia’s imperial authorities to suppress the Ukrainian language and culture, a distinct Ukrainian national and literary consciousness emerged and consolidated in the course of the 19th century. When the Russian Empire collapsed in the aftermath of the revolutions of 1917, the Ukrainians declared a state of their own – in opposition to Lenin’s Bolsheviks – which endured for several years before being partitioned once again between the Soviet Union and Poland.

Putin’s repeated descriptions of the post-1917 Ukrainian state as an artificially created entity that comprised a people with no prior history or even sense of being a distinct nation wilfully ignores the centuries-long formation of Ukrainian national identity within the territory of present-day Ukraine and Ukrainians’ lengthy historic struggles for autonomy.

Beyond casting doubts on Ukrainian nationhood as a whole, Putin has more specifically claimed that the particularly contested “Donbas” region of eastern Ukraine, as well as much of the south of the country, is a historically Russian territory that was accidentally “lost” to Ukraine in the upheavals of the 20th century. Putin has routinely referred to these parts of Ukraine as “New Russia” (“Novorossiya”), an administrative name for these regions during the time when Ukraine was a part of the Tsarist empire.

The precise south-eastern borders of historical Ukraine are indeed difficult to establish. During Polish-Lithuanian rule, these territories had been known as the “Wild Fields” – a sparsely populated no-man’s-land that was constantly threatened by Tatar raids. By the 1600s, the Zaporizhian Cossacks were able to establish a modicum of control over these vast territories. But substantial settlement did not begin until the early 19th century, and their ethnic make-up remained very diverse – as reflected by the fact that it was neither Ukrainians nor Russians, but British industrialists who founded Luhansk (1795) and Donetsk (1869), the two cities at the centre of the current separatist conflict.

The eastern borders of Ukraine were formally drawn in 1919-1924 as the boundaries of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (UkrSSR). Putin referred to this in his March 18, 2014 address to the Russian parliament, claiming: “After the revolution, the Bolsheviks, for a number of reasons – may God judge them – added large sections of the historical south of Russia to the Republic of Ukraine. This was done with no consideration for the ethnic make-up of the population, and today these areas form the southeast of Ukraine.”

In another speech in January 2016 Putin lamented that the Soviet Union’s internal borders had been “established arbitrarily, without much reason” and called the inclusion of the Donets Basin in the UkrSSR “pure nonsense”. In December 2019, during his annual end-of-year press conference, Putin complained that “when the Soviet Union was created, primordially Russian territories that never had anything to do with Ukraine (the entire Black Sea region and Russia’s western lands) were turned over to Ukraine”. He repeated some of these claims in Monday’s speech, where he asserted that the Donbas region “was actually shoved into Ukraine” by Lenin.

In fact, Putin’s assertion that present-day eastern or southern Ukraine should have been considered part of “the historical South of Russia” or “primordially Russian territories” in the Twenties seems completely misguided, since there had been no substantial Russian presence in these territories prior to the 19th century. Putin’s claim that Ukraine’s south-eastern borders were established “with no consideration for the ethnic make-up of the population” is equally incorrect. The first Soviet census in 1926, a few years after the eastern borders of the UkrSSR had been finalised, showed that in all territories of eastern Ukraine – including those that are now contested – ethnic Ukrainians still far outnumbered ethnic Russians.

What ultimately changed this in the Thirties was the demographic devastation wrought by Joseph Stalin’s policy of agricultural genocide, the “Holodomor” (literally, death by famine) which killed between three and five million Ukrainians – a topic that Putin avoids in his historic treatises. The situation was similar in the Crimean Peninsula, where ethnic Russians became demographically predominant only as a consequence of the mass deportation of the entire Crimean Tatar population at Stalin’s behest in 1944.

Putin’s lectures on Ukrainian history matter for two reasons: for one, it suggests that his fixation on Ukraine is not just about the geopolitical issue of NATO enlargement – which has been the focus of most diplomatic negotiations and press coverage – but that he is also driven by nationalist irredentism. In addition, it might tell us something about Putin’s intended next steps. His expansive historical claims about Ukraine – all of Ukraine – do not suggest that he will be satisfied incorporating only the separatist territories in the Donbas, which he has now formally occupied. In light of this, it is particularly important to set the historical record straight.

Dr Björn Alexander Düben is assistant professor at the School of International and Public Affairs, Jilin University. He previously taught International Relations, Security Studies, and Intelligence Studies at King’s College London and LSE