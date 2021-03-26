Is Lennar Corp. (LEN) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

GoodHaven Capital Management, a concentrated portfolio investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.93% was recorded by the fund at year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 17.46% return in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

GoodHaven Capital Management, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and emphasized their views on the company. Lennar Corporation is a Miami, Florida-based home construction and real estate company that currently has a $31.3 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, LEN delivered a 34.70% return, impressively extending its 12-month gains to 155.04%. As of March 25, 2021, the stock closed at $99.14 per share.

Here is what GoodHaven Capital Management has to say about Lennar Corporation in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"The residential housing market’s recent dramatic strength is now no secret, which has led to strong recent results from our Lennar holdings. Lennar’s well regarded Chairman Stuart Miller sums up the current environment this way “As a macro overview, let me say that the housing market is simply very strong. And demand for homes, new and existing, is greater than the limited supply. It has simply never been this easy to sell as many homes as we would like in every market and every price range across the country. The American dream of homeownership is once again an essential aspiration of the American population and the resolution of the current pandemic will not slow the growing demand. Low mortgage rates and ample deposit money from savings, from vacations not taken, movies not seen, restaurants not visited and, of course, stimulus dollars from the government are driving customers to purchase a home, a larger home, a home with a yard, an office, a nicer kitchen and a place to call their own.

By the way, Lennar’s impressive progress towards a more “capital light” business model has accelerated lately – more on that in the next letter perhaps. ”

building home, building house, renovation, house maintenance
building home, building house, renovation, house maintenance

Copyright: alotofpeople / 123RF Stock Photo

Our calculations show that Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Lennar Corporation was in 52 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 60 funds in the third quarter. LEN delivered a 27.66% return in the past 3 months.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: BASF warns chemicals could be left out of post-pandemic party

    Germany's BASF is benefiting as people under lockdown fix up their homes but its CEO said the chemical maker may be left out of the party after the pandemic as consumers turn their spending to entertainment. Lockdowns are spreading as a third wave of COVID-19 infections hits Europe and the Americas, even as vaccination campaigns take hold. CEO Martin Brudermueller told Reuters that BASF, whose chemicals and plastics go into items including cars, furniture and construction materials, has benefited from purchasing activity amid lockdowns.

  • Foreign brands under fire in China over Xinjiang

    Foreign brands faced a growing storm on Chinese social media on Thursday (March 25).It's in the wake of Beijing's offensive against H&M, after the Swedish company aired concerns over Xinjiang.Earlier this week China denied allegations of human rights abuses by its officials in the western region of the country. Following the European Union, U.S., Britain and Canada imposing sanctions on the officials. Beijing hit back with retaliatory sanctions on European lawmakers, academics and institutions.Chinese state media singled out H&M this week for a statement that was reported by media last year.The world's second largest apparel retailer had said it was deeply concerned by accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang.And that it did not source products from the region. It was not clear why the H&M statement was back in the public eye.But it ignited a social media frenzy in China, with more brands being dragged in.Nike, which said earlier in an undated statement it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour, was one. As was German sportswear firm Adidas.Many internet users said they would stop buying Nike and support local brands instead.Others bluntly told Adidas to leave China.Shares of Chinese firm Anta Sports Products jumped over 6% after it issued a statement saying it will continue to use cotton from Xinjiang. China produces over a fifth of the world's cotton.Xinjiang accounts for about 87% of Chinese output.Nike and Adidas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.In response to the outcry, H&M said on Wednesday it was committed to long-term investment in China.But by Thursday morning searches for H&M stores on Baidu Maps yielded no results.

  • Global Markets: Equities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues

    Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world's most vital shipping lanes. More than 30 oil tankers are waiting to traverse the Suez Canal, which has been blocked since Wednesday after a container ship ran aground. The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust U.S. economic growth as it accelerates its vaccine rollout.

  • Lennar (LEN) Is Up 8.2% in One Week: What You Should Know

    Does Lennar (LEN) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) A Smart Long Term Buy?

    GoodHaven Capital Management, a concentrated portfolio investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.93% was recorded by the fund at year end of 2020, below its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 17.46% return in the same period. You can […]

  • Why I'm More Bullish on Target Than Ever

    Wondering what kind of shape Macy's stores are in? Target launched the label in 2019, and expanded it last year, a clear sign that the company is happy with the results. My visits to Target also shed light on another one of the company's key strategies: its expansion of small-format stores, which pair well with its same-day fulfillment strategy that uses stores rather than distribution centers to service online orders, and allows it to penetrate dense neighborhoods.

  • Nio Stock Falls As Halt In Electric Vehicle Production Hits Outlook

    Nio will halt EV manufacturing at a factory in China for five days, after warning earlier that the global semiconductor shortage will slow production.

  • 4 Silver Mining Stocks to Watch Despite COVID-19 Related Woes

    4 Silver Mining Stocks to Watch Despite COVID-19 Related Woes

  • S&P 500 Climbs, Heads for Weekly Gain; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose on optimism over the vaccine rollout and after the Federal Reserve freed banks from restrictions on dividends. Oil gained as the dollar slumped.The S&P 500 Index headed for a weekly gain, with chipmakers and transportation companies among the best performers Friday. Small-cap stocks advanced on bets the U.S. is getting closer to the end of lockdowns. Tech shares slightly underperformed, weighing on the Nasdaq Composite.Risk appetite also came back in Europe and Asia, capping a volatile week beset with vaccine-supply disputes, a traffic block on the Suez canal and further deterioration in China’s relations with the West. The U.S. outlook got a boost after President Joe Biden doubled the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office to 200 million.“The tone of the market has somehow altered from angst to optimism, spurred by President Biden’s doubling of the U.S. vaccine-rollout target and the Fed’s end to pandemic-era dividend cuts,” Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, wrote in a note. “It’s remarkable how little it takes to shift the mood.”The delay in freeing the ship stuck on the Suez Canal boosted oil, trimming a weekly loss in West Texas Intermediate crude.European stocks rose in a broad advance. Miners and energy firms benefited from a rotation into cyclical re-opening trades. An index of Asian shares jumped the most in two weeks.Elsewhere, Bitcoin clawed back earlier losses to trade near $54,000.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 0.5% as of 1:49 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.9%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.9%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.1798.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3791.The Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to 109.69 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries added three basis points to 1.66%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped four basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.75%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.4% to $61.13 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,731.78 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Jumps 250 Points, Fueled By Intel Stock; Cyclicals Storm Higher, Led By These Steel Stocks

    The Dow Jones outperformed the Nasdaq again in afternoon trading Friday as major stock indexes looked poised to end the week on a high note.

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Parliament votes to sue EU executive unless it acts fast on rule of law in Poland, Hungary

    The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission unless the EU executive quickly applies new legislation that makes access to billions of EU funds conditional on respecting the rule of law. Poland and Hungary, both under formal EU investigation for breaking the rule of law, stand to lose billions of euros in EU funds when the new regulation is applied. The Commission has said it would only start acting on it once it prepares appropriate guidelines - a process that could be delayed by legal challenges to the regulation from Poland and Hungary.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: MSF 'witnessed soldiers killing civilians'

    Four passengers were taken out of buses after an apparent ambush and shot dead, MSF says.

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Ted Cruz mocked for midnight visit to Rio Grande

    Texas senator accused of sounding like British naturalist David Attenborough – ‘We’re at the Rio Grande, the water is right behind me’

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions