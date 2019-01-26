Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN): The Best Of Both Worlds

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), it is a financially-robust company with a a strong track record of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Lennar here.

Good value with proven track record

Over the past few years, LEN has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did LEN outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Consumer Durables industry expansion, which generated a 15% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. LEN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that LEN manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. LEN’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses.

NYSE:LEN Income Statement Export January 26th 19 More

LEN is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts’ consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, LEN’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This supports the theory that LEN is potentially underpriced.

NYSE:LEN Intrinsic Value Export January 26th 19 More

