Lennar (LEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN) closed at $95.29, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.05%.

LEN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $2.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.06 billion, up 14.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.10 per share and revenue of $26.51 billion, which would represent changes of +41.4% and +17.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. LEN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, LEN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.43, so we one might conclude that LEN is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

Story continues

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.