Lennar Starts Off 2019 With an Earnings Beat. Can It Keep It Up?

You wouldn't know it from Lennar's (NYSE: LEN) (NYSE: LEN-B) stock performance in 2018, but the company beat earnings a couple of times last year thanks to strong booking numbers and acquisitions. It was able to continue that momentum into 2019 with a fourth-quarter earnings report that was way beyond analyst expectations. What's more, it even announced a share repurchase program.

All of these things should point to an incredible year, but some of Lennar's quarterly numbers don't paint such a rosy picture. Let's sift through the most recent earnings report to see what's working for and against the company.

By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue $6.46 billion $5.67 billion $3.76 billion Homebuilding operating income $803.3 million $612 million $478.8 million Net income $796.1 million $453.2 million $309.6 million EPS (diluted) $2.42 $1.37 $1.29

DATA SOURCE: LENNAR EARNINGS RELEASE. EPS = EARNINGS PER SHARE.

Lennar's results for the most recent quarter don't show any real hints of a slowing housing market. Compared to the prior year, home deliveries were up 64%, revenue was up 71%, backlog increased 85% to $6.6 billion, and management was able to use its scale to reduce overhead expenses. For the fourth quarter, sales, general, and administrative costs as a percentage of revenue fell to an all-time low, to 7.9%.

(Lennar changed its reporting regions this past quarter, so we can't compare the sequential quarter. These are the year-over-year results.)

There are a couple of things to keep in mind. For one, the company netted a one-time gain of $296 million for its Rialto investment and asset management business. Also, the company has closed two acquisitions since the beginning of 2018 that make these year-over-year numbers look better.

Management noted that the market was noticeably softer this past quarter and that high housing prices and rising mortgage rates were having an impact. The two yellow flags in these results was that net new orders (10,611) were considerably lower than total homes delivered (14,154) and the average selling price for new orders was 5.7% less than delivery prices. This is the second consecutive quarter where both of these metrics slipped.

This may not be a huge deal as this is a seasonal business and new order numbers are typically weaker in the third and fourth quarters of the year. That said, a book-to-bill ratio of 0.75 is low enough that investors should pay attention.