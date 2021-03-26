Lennard High college success coach arrested on charges of sex with minor

Tony Marrero, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

TAMPA — A 37-year-old college success coach at Lennard High School has been arrested on charges of having sex with a minor, deputies said.

Anthony Errol Witter had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student between November and March, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Witter was not the student’s teacher but they met at school, deputies said.

Another student who is a friend of the victim reported the relationship to an adult, triggering the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said detectives do not believe there are other victims.

Records show Witter was arrested at his home in Ruskin on Thursday night and booked into the Hillsborough County jail early Friday on six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was being held Friday in lieu of $45,000 bail, records show.

A spokeswoman for Hillsborough County schools did not immediately have information on Witter’s employment history with the district and current job status.

On his Facebook page, Witter describes himself as an “Educator, Coach, Trainer, Father, Mentor” who is “Here to impact growth and development through athletics.”

