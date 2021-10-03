Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) Dividend Will Be US$0.25

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.25 per share on the 28th of October. The dividend yield is 1.1% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Lennar's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Lennar was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.1% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Lennar Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.16 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see Lennar has been growing its earnings per share at 27% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Lennar's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Lennar might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lennar that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

