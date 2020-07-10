Lennox International appoints Shane D. Wall to board of directors

DALLAS, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced the appointment of Shane D. Wall as a member of its board of directors, effective July 10, 2020. Mr. Wall is the former Chief Technology Officer of HP Inc., a New York Stock Exchange information technology company.

"We're excited to welcome Shane as a member of our board of directors of Lennox International," said Todd Bluedorn, Lennox International's chairman of the board and chief executive officer. "Shane's extensive technology expertise coupled with his diverse general management experiences within large global technology companies make him an excellent addition to our board."

Mr. Wall started his career at Hewlett-Packard Company in 1986 where he held various engineering and management roles until 1995, when he left to run PrintPaks, a spin-out of Hewlett-Packard Company. In 1998, PrintPaks was acquired by a joint venture backed by Intel Corporation. From 1998 to 2012, Mr. Wall held several senior technology and general management positions at Intel Corporation. In 2012, Mr. Wall rejoined Hewlett-Packard Company as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Printing and Personal Systems. In 2015 following Hewlett-Packard's separation into HP Inc. and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Mr. Wall became Chief Technology Officer and Global Head, HP Labs of HP Inc. In January 2020, Mr. Wall retired from his executive position at HP Inc. but continues as a special advisor to the Chief Executive Officer. He also serves as a member of the U.S. President's Counsel of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Mr. Wall holds a bachelor's of science degree in electrical and computer engineering from Oregon State University.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc. stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Contact: Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations of Lennox International Inc., 972-497-6670.

